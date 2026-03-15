Scuffle breaks at Cuffe Parade meet over sea wall project

According to residents, around 150 people from Machchimaar Nagar also arrived at the venue. An argument soon broke out between the two groups, leading to a verbal altercation and a brief scuffle, following which police were deployed at the spot.

A scuffle broke out between members of the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) and residents of Machchimaar Nagar at Bayview Marina Garden in Cuffe Parade on Sunday during a meeting called to protest stone dumping for a proposed sea protection wall near Shiv Shastri Machchimaar Nagar.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) had approved the sea protection wall in 2025 to prevent coastal erosion along the stretch. Officials said the project was initiated following requests from local political representatives after repeated tidal surges damaged the shoreline.

However, residents of Cuffe Parade, including members of the CPRA, have opposed the work, alleging that dumping stones into the sea could encourage encroachments and expansion of informal settlements.