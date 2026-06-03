School bus fees in Maharashtra to be increased by 15 % amid rising oil prices

Ahead of new academic year, School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has announced 15 per cent increase in transportation fees from this month, citing mounting operational costs, especially due to fuel price and absence of any relief measures from the state government despite repeated representations.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SBOA stated that it had made several submissions to various authorities in the government highlighting the financial difficulties.
According to the association, operators had urged the government to consider practical solutions and support mechanisms that would enable them to continue providing transportation services without increasing fees for parents, but received no positive response from the authorities.
“Under these circumstances, and with no viable alternative available, school bus operators are being compelled to revise transportation charges. Accordingly, school bus fees will be increased by 15 per cent with effect from June 2026 for the academic year 2026-27,” it stated.
Last month the SBOA had warned of a fee hike due to the recent rise in fuel prices. The association had urged the government to allow schools to function in hybrid mode which according to them would have reduced the number of days students need to use school buses and would allow operators to continue providing the services without a significant increase in fees.
President of the SBOA, Anil Garg had highlighted that to run nearly 40,000 school buses under the association, the requirement of fuel is huge – over 1.2 lakh litres; which is impossible to continue at the same cost in current conditions.
“We once again appeal to the Government to urgently review the situation and formulate appropriate measures that will protect the interests of students, parents, schools, and school transport operators alike,” he said on Wednesday.
Drawing comparisons with the wider transportation industry, SBOA noted that airlines have also raised fares in response to increasing operational costs.
The association maintained that school bus operators are struggling to sustain services while meeting safety and compliance standards expected by schools and parents.