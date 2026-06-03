School bus fees in Maharashtra to be increased by 15 % amid rising oil prices

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SBOA stated that it had made several submissions to various authorities in the government highlighting the financial difficulties. (File Photo)

Ahead of new academic year, School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has announced 15 per cent increase in transportation fees from this month, citing mounting operational costs, especially due to fuel price and absence of any relief measures from the state government despite repeated representations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SBOA stated that it had made several submissions to various authorities in the government highlighting the financial difficulties.

According to the association, operators had urged the government to consider practical solutions and support mechanisms that would enable them to continue providing transportation services without increasing fees for parents, but received no positive response from the authorities.