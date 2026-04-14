SC sub-categorisation report not yet public, but deadline extended for suggestions

A single-member committee, appointed under the chairmanship of Justice Anant Manohar Badar (Retired Judge, Patna High Court), had submitted its report to the government on March 16, 2026, regarding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations. Following this, a committee was established under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary via a Government Resolution dated April 10, 2026, to invite objections, opinions, and statements on this report and to conduct hearings.
Previously, the deadline for interested parties to register their opinions and objections regarding the report via email was April 15, 2026.
“The Badar committee report has not been made public. The people need to know the rationale used by this committee to move ahead with the sub-categorisation. How has it been suggested? Which data has been used?” Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar said.
Ambedkar warned that the act of moving ahead without appropriate preparation and in haste will lead to discontent among the people and it might result in on road protests.
“While taking such a major decision, it is highly inappropriate to suddenly issue a Government Resolution (GR) and ask for suggestions and opinions via email. To provide suggestions, the policy and the related report must be publicly accessible,” said opposition NCP(SP) spokesperson Sunil Mane. He pointed out that an important subject like the division of Scheduled Caste reservations must be conducted based on empirical data and if such data is not publicly available, on what basis is the government making this decision?
When asked, Shirsat mentioned that the government has extended the deadline. He did not give an answer to the question regarding not making the report public. The state government administration too is maintaining silence on the topic. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggrawal did not reply to phone calls and a message seeking a reply.
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In Maharashtra, neo-Buddhists — largely from the Mahar community within the Scheduled Castes — have historically dominated the discourse around SC politics. The proposed sub-categorisation is also seen by observers as an attempt to consolidate support among Hindu SC communities and to possibly compromise the unity of Dalit vote bank, especially after the setback BJP received in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Presenting the state budget for 2026-27, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the panel constituted to prepare a framework for sub-classification of SC reservations is expected to submit its recommendations soon. The committee was appointed in October 2024 by the then government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just days before the state Assembly elections, following the Mahayuti alliance’s setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
Headed by retired Patna High Court judge Anant Badar, the panel was tasked with examining the issue after the Supreme Court, in an August 1, 2024 ruling, allowed states to undertake sub-classification within SC reservations.
A government order issued on October 15, 2024 said the committee would prepare a draft plan for sub-classification, examine the Supreme Court judgment and study the administrative and legal frameworks adopted by other states. The panel was originally given three months—until January 15, 2025—to submit its report. However, it subsequently received extensions of eight months and then six months. The report was presented to the state government in March. During recent local body elections, Fadnavis had said the report would be released soon.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
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Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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