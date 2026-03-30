Satara SP Tushar Doshi sent on leave to ensure impartial probe: CM

The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said, “The Satara SP has been sent on leave. The decision was taken to ensure free and fair investigation in the case.” (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi was sent on compulsory leave to ensure impartial investigation in cases related to alleged police misconduct during the local body elections in the district.

Fadnavis was speaking to the media after a meeting outside police headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said, “The Satara SP has been sent on leave. The decision was taken to ensure free and fair investigation in the case.”

The decision is significant as it comes shortly after Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had protested inside and outside the state legislative Assembly and Council demanding the resignation of Doshi. The Shiv Sena leader alleged that Satara police had manhandled his party’s Minister Sambhuraje Desai during the Satara district president elections recently.