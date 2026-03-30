Satara SP Tushar Doshi sent on leave to ensure impartial probe: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi was sent on compulsory leave to ensure impartial investigation in cases related to alleged police misconduct during the local body elections in the district.
Fadnavis was speaking to the media after a meeting outside police headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.
The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said, “The Satara SP has been sent on leave. The decision was taken to ensure free and fair investigation in the case.”
The decision is significant as it comes shortly after Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had protested inside and outside the state legislative Assembly and Council demanding the resignation of Doshi. The Shiv Sena leader alleged that Satara police had manhandled his party’s Minister Sambhuraje Desai during the Satara district president elections recently.
Shinde had termed the conduct of Satara SP as ‘murder of democracy’. The Shiv Sena, which is a ruling alliance partner in the BJP-led coalition government, had also staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhawan steps during the budget session last week.
State legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe last week had directed the government to sack the police officer. But later, Chairman of the state legislative council countered the decision arguing, “Whether a deputy chairperson can issue such directives has to be probed.”
The differences between the alliance partners escalated following Shiv Sena’s defeat in Satara district president post. The BJP outsmarted the alliance partner to bag the post.
Despite having majority numbers, Shiv Sena and NCP lost the Satara district president post to BJP. The Sena charged BJP of manipulating the elections by misusing the police force to prevent at least two members each from Sena and NCP from voting. Apart from that they also got to their side Sena and NCP members.
The development has led to sharp differences between the coalition partners Shiv Sena and BJP. To diffuse the tension, a meeting took place at Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s office last week between Fadnavis and Shinde. However, Shiv Sena appeared adamant on its demand for stern action against Satara SP.
As a middle path, Fadnavis ensured Doshi was sent on leave pending inquiry in the case. However, he did not heed to Sena’s demand for the officer’s suspension or expulsion. Additional Superintendent of Police Vaishali Kadukar has been given the charge of district police administration.