Who Is Tushar Doshi? From Maratha protest case to the latest suspension order amid Satara ZP polls row
Tushar Doshi has come under renewed scrutiny following his suspension in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, amid references to his earlier controversy involving the Maratha protest lathi-charge in Antarwali Sarati.
Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi, whose suspension was announced by Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday, has faced controversy before. In 2023, he was transferred mid-term after being allegedly linked to a lathicharge on Maratha protesters in Antarwali Sarati village.
During the 2023 incident, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was transferred twice within 15 days. Maratha activists opposed his posting to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following which he was moved to the Government Railway Police in Pune. He was later appointed Satara SP in May 2025.
Doshi, who joined the Maharashtra Police in 2001, has held several key postings, including deputy commissioner of police (Crime) in Navi Mumbai, and assignments in Pune, Solapur, and Jalna. He has also served with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Earlier in his career, he was posted in Naxal-affected areas, including Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.
During his tenure as DCP (Crime Branch) in Navi Mumbai, he oversaw the investigation into the high-profile Ashwini Bidre murder case. Bidre, a police inspector, was allegedly killed by another police officer, Abhay Kurundkar, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. Kurundkar was convicted in the case last year.
As the SP of Satara, Doshi also oversaw the probe into a woman doctor’s suicide at Phaltan last year. Two people, including a suspended police officer and the son of her landlord, were arrested in the case on the charge of allegedly raping her. The issue became sensitive, following which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter last year.
Several senior officers did not fully support Doshi’s transfer in 2023, believing that the lathicharge was necessary to control crowds that had become unruly. Many in the administration viewed the move as a political decision by the then Eknath Shinde-led government, aimed at avoiding offence to the Marathi community.
“We are not sure whether the deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council can suspend an SP. Usually, it is something that the chief minister or the home minister can announce. So, we will wait for the final orders to get clarity on what has transpired,” an officer said about the current case.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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