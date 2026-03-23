Who Is Tushar Doshi? From Maratha protest case to the latest suspension order amid Satara ZP polls row

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi, whose suspension was announced by Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday, has faced controversy before. In 2023, he was transferred mid-term after being allegedly linked to a lathicharge on Maratha protesters in Antarwali Sarati village.

During the 2023 incident, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was transferred twice within 15 days. Maratha activists opposed his posting to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following which he was moved to the Government Railway Police in Pune. He was later appointed Satara SP in May 2025.

Doshi, who joined the Maharashtra Police in 2001, has held several key postings, including deputy commissioner of police (Crime) in Navi Mumbai, and assignments in Pune, Solapur, and Jalna. He has also served with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Earlier in his career, he was posted in Naxal-affected areas, including Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.