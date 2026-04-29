A day after being brought to Delhi from Turkey, druglord Salim Dola lands in Mumbai

A day after being brought to Delhi from Turkey, Salim Dola, an alleged key mephedrone (MD) producer and close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

He will first be lodged at the NCB’s Mumbai unit before being produced before the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday. Among the cases for which his custody will be sought is one involving the alleged possession of Fentanyl, a banned drug, worth Rs 1,000 crore, seized in Vakola, Santacruz in 2018.

A Delhi court had granted the Narcotics Control Bureau a two-day transit remand after he was brought to the capital on Tuesday. Dola is the first target under Operation Global-Hunt, an NCB mission launched to dismantle drug networks run by fugitives abroad.