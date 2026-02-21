RSS defamation: Rahul names Sapkal new court guarantor, faces BJP backlash over AI Summit protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate’s court to furnish a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation case filed by an RSS activist, naming the party’s Maharashtra chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor.

Gandhi, on his way to the court in Maharashtra’s Thane district, faced a black-flag protest by BJP activists at Mulund toll plaza, who shouted slogans, accusing the opposition Congress of maligning India’s image through the Youth Congress’s protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The Court of Joint Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) P. M. Kolse scheduled the next hearing in the defamation case for April 4 after completing procedural formalities regarding Gandhi’s new surety.

The Congress leader had already been granted exemption from personal appearance in the case filed by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, alleging that the Congress leader, while addressing a rally at Sonale village during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, stated that the Sangh was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The court had asked the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition to appear before it in person to furnish a new surety in the case following the death of his previous guarantor, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, on December 12, 2025.

Patil had stood as a guarantor for Gandhi in 2016 when the court granted him bail after he appeared before it.

On Saturday, the new surety proceedings were conducted in a fast-track setup, lasting approximately 15 minutes.

“The court has formally accepted the surety papers of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshwardhan Sapkal. The matter is now adjourned to April 4,” Gandhi’s counsel Narayan Iyer told PTI.

He said we have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that justice will be served.

“While Gandhi has been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance in future hearings, we will present our defence witnesses at the appropriate time,” Iyer said.

He said that the cross-examination of the investigating officer (IO) would resume now that the bail formalities are complete, clarifying that there was no examination of Gandhi scheduled for the day.

Iyer noted that the proceedings were held in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives to expedite cases against sitting MPs and MLAs through fast-track courts.

The entire procedure was completed in around 15 minutes, after which Gandhi drove back to Mumbai, accompanied by senior Congress leaders. He didn’t speak to the media.

Later, Gandhi met his colleagues in Mumbai and questioned the reasons behind the Congress’s poor show in the January 15 Mumbai civic polls.

He took stock of the prevailing political situation and steps being taken to strengthen the Congress’s position across Maharashtra before flying to Delhi, party functionaries said.

Sapkal and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad were present at Gandhi’s luncheon meeting in a suburban hotel.

Gandhi questioned the poor showing by the Congress in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, sources said.

The party won just 24 seats in the 227-member BMC, triggering a debate on the rationale behind contesting the polls solo without allying with Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told the Mumbai unit to gear up to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots, sources added.

“Gandhi took a review of the party’s position in Mumbai and Maharashtra. He had a one-on-one meeting with Sapkal on the party organisation,” they added.

Referring to the demonstration by Youth Congress workers at the AI Summit, protesting BJP workers alleged that Gandhi consistently opposes the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi opposes whatever the Prime Minister does, even on issues concerning the nation. The Youth Congress workers raised slogans at the AI Summit, maligning the country’s image. That is why we protested against him,” a BJP supporter said.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for Gandhi’s visit to prevent any confrontation between workers of the ruling and Opposition parties.

The Congress and NCP (SP) slammed the BJP for staging protests.

Responding to the protest by BJP workers, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said it was “an attempt to divert attention from key national issues”.

Sawant questioned the reasons behind what he termed the BJP government’s “surrender” before US President Donald Trump and sought clarity on matters related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying the party owed an explanation to the people.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) also hit out at the ‘black flag’ protest, calling it a “disrespectful” departure from democratic norms.