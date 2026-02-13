‘We have your staff detail’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get another threat from person claiming to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Boxer shared a message and an audio note on social media, warning the Bollywood celebrities, reportedly on the gang’s radar, to comply with their demands. (Express File Photo)

A threat message was sent to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty Friday by an individual claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Boxer shared a message and an audio note on social media, warning the Bollywood celebrities, reportedly on the gang’s radar, to comply with their demands. The format followed the gang’s typical modus operandi, involving a screenshot of a social media post accompanied by an audio clip reiterating the same content.

Alleging that the actor had “gone back on his word”, the audio clip in which the person claims to be Harry Boxer can be heard saying, “Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving people advice and telling them to file a police complaint. Fine. You, too, have filed a police complaint. No problem.”