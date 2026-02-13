‘We have your staff detail’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get another threat from person claiming to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

This marks the second such threat to Ranveer Singh, after an earlier audio note was reportedly sent to the agency managing him.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 06:01 PM IST
Boxer shared a message and an audio note on social media, warning the Bollywood celebrities, reportedly on the gang’s radar, to comply with their demands.Boxer shared a message and an audio note on social media, warning the Bollywood celebrities, reportedly on the gang’s radar, to comply with their demands. (Express File Photo)
A threat message was sent to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty Friday by an individual claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Boxer shared a message and an audio note on social media, warning the Bollywood celebrities, reportedly on the gang’s radar, to comply with their demands. The format followed the gang’s typical modus operandi, involving a screenshot of a social media post accompanied by an audio clip reiterating the same content.

Alleging that the actor had “gone back on his word”, the audio clip in which the person claims to be Harry Boxer can be heard saying, “Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving people advice and telling them to file a police complaint. Fine. You, too, have filed a police complaint. No problem.”

“We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you. Where they live. When they leave office. When they return. Where their families stay. We will not tell you anything. We will start targeting the people working under you. Then you will come to your senses.”

The message also mentions Rohit Shetty and warns Bollywood to “fall in line”.

Threats to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty

This marks the second such threat to Ranveer Singh, after an earlier audio note was reportedly sent to the agency managing him.

Earlier this month, a person fired five rounds outside Shetty’s Juhu house and fled. Shetty was at his house when the firing occurred; however, no one was injured. The Mumbai police have registered an FIR in connection with the firing, and have arrested five persons in the case.

In the Ranveer Singh case, the police have said that no FIR has been registered as no complainant has come forward.

The message also claimed responsibility for a firing in Portugal.

Who is Harry Boxer?

Rajasthan-based Hari Chand Jaat, alias Hari Boxer, is a boxer-turned-gangster who was earlier a boxing coach in Jaipur. He has been booked in multiple cases of extorting businessmen, robbery, and attempted murder in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi.

Hailing from Narayanpur in Rajasthan, and a farmer’s son, he was disowned by his parents after he got involved in criminal activities.

He is believed to operating from abroad since 2022. Although said to be close to Godara, in October, there was an attack on him and his associates in California, allegedly plotted by Godara, in which one member died.

 

