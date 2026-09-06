‘PM can’t be in same row as Shivaji, Ambedkar, Phule’: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's (right) remarks came days after his son Amit Thackeray (left) and MNS workers (middle) removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed next to Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait at a polytechnic institute in Pune. (File Photos/Enhanced using AI)

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said a photograph of the Prime Minister cannot be placed alongside those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, asserting that the three occupy a unique place in Maharashtra’s history.

“You cannot place anybody’s photo in the same row as that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Thane.

He said the Prime Minister’s photograph could be displayed in government offices and other official institutions, but “certainly not in the same row or next to” the three icons.