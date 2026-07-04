‘BJP’s central leadership has become arrogant’: Raj Thackeray targets Fadnavis over leaders’ remarks

He also said Fadnavis, once regarded as a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister, risked damaging both his own image and Maharashtra’s political traditions by failing to act against errant leaders. (Photos: X/@RajThackeray, @Dev_Fadnavis)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing its central leadership of becoming ‘arrogant’ and questioning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his silence on controversial remarks made by ruling party leaders.

In a post on X addressed to Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP’s central leadership had become ‘arrogant with power’ and alleged that the same culture was now taking root in Maharashtra.

“Being in power, the BJP’s central leadership has grown arrogant. This perception is voiced across the country. Now it seems the same trend is catching up in Maharashtra too. Are you going to let it spread here?” he asked.