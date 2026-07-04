‘BJP’s central leadership has become arrogant’: Raj Thackeray targets Fadnavis over leaders’ remarks

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing its central leadership of becoming ‘arrogant’ and questioning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his silence on controversial remarks made by ruling party leaders.
In a post on X addressed to Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP’s central leadership had become ‘arrogant with power’ and alleged that the same culture was now taking root in Maharashtra.
“Being in power, the BJP’s central leadership has grown arrogant. This perception is voiced across the country. Now it seems the same trend is catching up in Maharashtra too. Are you going to let it spread here?” he asked.
प्रति
श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस,
भारतीय जनता पक्षाच्या केंद्रातील लोकांना सत्तेचा माज आला आहे, हे पूर्व , पश्चिम , उत्तर , दक्षिण भारतातील लोकं सर्रास बोलत आहेत. केंद्रातील लोकं वाट्टेल तसे वागत आहेत याचा राग लोकांच्या मनात होता आणि आहेच. पण हा संसर्ग आता आपल्या राज्यापर्यंत पसरला…
— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 4, 2026
Without naming him, Thackeray referred to the controversy surrounding a purported viral video of Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam, in which he was allegedly seen smiling while speaking about two recent monsoon-related deaths in the city.
“One of your MLAs laughs over people’s deaths, yet no action is taken. Your silence has emboldened leaders to make absurd statements without fear of consequences,” Thackeray said, invoking the quote: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
He also said Fadnavis, once regarded as a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister, risked damaging both his own image and Maharashtra’s political traditions by failing to act against errant leaders.
Recalling his 37 years in politics, Thackeray said leaders such as Bal Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Pramod Mahajan never hesitated to crack down on members of their own parties for mistakes.
Urging Fadnavis to act, the MNS chief said the Chief Minister should seek the resignation of leaders behaving ‘shamelessly’, warning that continued inaction would create the wrong precedent in Maharashtra’s politics.
“You are wise. We have expectations from you,” Thackeray said.