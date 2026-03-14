Proposal moved in MU Senate to confer D Litt on Savarkar posthumously

The proposal to honour Savarkar was moved by Senate member Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party. (File)

A PROPOSAL to confer a posthumous Doctor of Literature (D Litt) on freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was moved in the Senate of the University of Mumbai on Saturday. The university administration said the proposal will be examined in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 before a final decision is taken.

The proposal was raised during the varsity’s annual budget Senate meeting held at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall on the Fort campus.

The Senate also approved a budget outlay of Rs 1,054.12 crore for 2026–27, an 8.9% increase from the previous year’s Rs 968.17 crore. The budget includes several new initiatives such as establishing a mental health centre, setting up an equal opportunity cell, developing a digital platform for alumni connect, using artificial intelligence in teaching-learning processes, and undertaking heritage conservation alongside infrastructure development.