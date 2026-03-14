Proposal moved in MU Senate to confer D Litt on Savarkar posthumously

A PROPOSAL to confer a posthumous Doctor of Literature (D Litt) on freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was moved in the Senate of the University of Mumbai on Saturday. The university administration said the proposal will be examined in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 before a final decision is taken.
The proposal was raised during the varsity’s annual budget Senate meeting held at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall on the Fort campus.
The Senate also approved a budget outlay of Rs 1,054.12 crore for 2026–27, an 8.9% increase from the previous year’s Rs 968.17 crore. The budget includes several new initiatives such as establishing a mental health centre, setting up an equal opportunity cell, developing a digital platform for alumni connect, using artificial intelligence in teaching-learning processes, and undertaking heritage conservation alongside infrastructure development.
The proposal to honour Savarkar was moved by Senate member Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said the D Litt is typically awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to literature, scholarship and intellectual discourse.
“Savarkar has made exceptional contributions to Marathi literature through his writings. Apart from contributing to India’s freedom struggle, he also advocated social equality and opposed caste-based discrimination,” she said.
Responding to the proposal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Ajay Bhamre said the university would follow the due process laid down in the Act before placing the matter for a final decision before the Senate.
However, Senate members from the Bombay University College and Teachers Union (BUCTU) maintained a neutral stand. “Considering that his role in the freedom struggle remains a subject of debate, we will reserve our neutral stand,” said BUCTU representative Chandrashekhar Kulkarni.
The university also announced plans to set up a dedicated mental health support system for students through its Department of Psychology. Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said the initiative aims to address increasing stress levels among students.
“Considering limited manpower, it will begin with online support and later offer in-person counselling. Along with the National Service Scheme department, the centre will develop a network of volunteers across the university’s jurisdiction,” he said.
Meanwhile, an adjournment motion moved against political science professor Deepak Pawar triggered a debate in the Senate. The motion alleged that Pawar had violated service conduct rules by publicly criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while accepting an award.
Several members opposed the move, arguing it was unrelated to university or student interests. Following the criticism, the university administration eventually withdrew the motion.