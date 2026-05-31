6 injured after chlorine gas leak from closed sewage plant near IIM Mumbai campus gate

The incident was reported at 11.09 pm near the gate of the Powai campus in Morarji Nagar.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 31, 2026 10:44 PM IST
sewage plantAt 4.46 am, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel arrived donning breathing apparatus to stop chlorine leakage using sealants from the hazmat machinery. (Representational/AI generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Six persons, including three civic-appointed watchmen and three firemen from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), were injured owing to suffocation after chlorine gas leaked from a closed sewage plant near the IIM Mumbai campus gate — formerly National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) — late Saturday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at 11.09 pm near the gate of the Powai campus in Morarji Nagar. When the smell from the gas leak spread, the BMC-appointed security guards on campus rushed to the spot but couldn’t trace the source.

At 4.46 am, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel arrived donning breathing apparatus to stop chlorine leakage using sealants from the hazmat machinery. However, leakage from the site could not be curbed initially owing to the rusting condition of the cylinder.

The MFB later used two water jets to spray water and dilute the chlorine gas in the atmosphere. The civic body also started spreading caustic soda into the accumulated water in a bid to neutralise the chlorine gas.

During the application of caustic soda, three firemen from MFB suffered suffocation from gas inhalation and were shifted to the Trauma Care hospital for treatment. Three security men also incurred suffocation.

The firemen have been identified as Amar Bhagwan Mhaske (31), Pramod Sutar (27) and Prashant Dumra (25) while the three security guards have been identified as Vishal Newale (38), Pawan Shukla (35) and Deepak Palwe (32).

Officials said that all the injured are currently stable. In a bid to control the situation, engineers and staffers from the nearby Bhandup Water Complex were also deployed at the site early Sunday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments