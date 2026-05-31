6 injured after chlorine gas leak from closed sewage plant near IIM Mumbai campus gate

At 4.46 am, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel arrived donning breathing apparatus to stop chlorine leakage using sealants from the hazmat machinery. (Representational/AI generated image)

Six persons, including three civic-appointed watchmen and three firemen from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), were injured owing to suffocation after chlorine gas leaked from a closed sewage plant near the IIM Mumbai campus gate — formerly National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) — late Saturday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at 11.09 pm near the gate of the Powai campus in Morarji Nagar. When the smell from the gas leak spread, the BMC-appointed security guards on campus rushed to the spot but couldn’t trace the source.

At 4.46 am, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel arrived donning breathing apparatus to stop chlorine leakage using sealants from the hazmat machinery. However, leakage from the site could not be curbed initially owing to the rusting condition of the cylinder.