Panel flags stalled Mithi desilting: ‘Are we waiting for new calamity?’

Fresh tenders floated on February 28 for 2026–27 have failed to attract bidders despite two deadline extensions, with work yet to begin. (File Photo)

The BMC’s standing committee on Wednesday raised alarm over stalled desilting of the Mithi river, warning of severe flooding risks ahead of the monsoon as tenders to appoint contractors continue to draw no response.

The 18-km river, which originates from Powai and Vihar lakes and drains into the Mahim creek, has been a focus of annual desilting since the July 26, 2005 deluge exposed its reduced carrying capacity.

However, work has been hit over the past year due to an ongoing Economic Offences Wing probe into the alleged desilting scam, which led to the arrest of earlier contractors.

Fresh tenders floated on February 28 for 2026–27 have failed to attract bidders despite two deadline extensions, with work yet to begin.