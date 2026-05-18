Over 12 killed, more than 30 injured as wedding party truck crashes into container near Maharashtra’s Dahanu

The truck, carrying over 40 people from Bapugaon for an engagement ceremony in Dhanivari, was just a short distance from the bride’s home when tragedy struck around 4 pm. (Special Arrangement)

More than 12 people were killed and over 30 others were injured after a truck carrying a wedding party met with an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Dhanivari in Palghar’s Dahanu taluka on Monday evening.

The truck, carrying over 40 people from Bapugaon for an engagement ceremony in Dhanivari, was just a short distance from the bride’s home when tragedy struck around 4 pm.

According to preliminary information, the Eicher truck was on its way to Khadkipada when a container vehicle coming from the Mumbai side rammed into it. The collision was so powerful that the front section of the container broke apart and fell directly onto the truck, trapping several passengers underneath.