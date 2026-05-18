Over 12 killed, more than 30 injured as wedding party truck crashes into container near Maharashtra’s Dahanu

More than 12 people were killed and over 30 others were injured after a truck carrying a wedding party met with an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Dhanivari in Palghar’s Dahanu taluka on Monday evening.
The truck, carrying over 40 people from Bapugaon for an engagement ceremony in Dhanivari, was just a short distance from the bride’s home when tragedy struck around 4 pm.
According to preliminary information, the Eicher truck was on its way to Khadkipada when a container vehicle coming from the Mumbai side rammed into it. The collision was so powerful that the front section of the container broke apart and fell directly onto the truck, trapping several passengers underneath.
A motorcycle was also crushed in the accident, killing both riders.
Officials said at least 12 people, including the two bikers and several members of the wedding party, died in the crash. Around 30 to 35 others were injured, many of them seriously.
The injured were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Kasa, while critically injured victims were shifted to hospitals in Dhundalwadi and Gujarat for further treatment.
Scenes at the accident site were chaotic, with local residents and rescue teams scrambling to pull survivors out from beneath the mangled truck and fallen container.
A heavy crowd gathered outside Kasa hospital as doctors worked to stabilise the injured.
Police have begun an investigation into the accident, even as rescue and relief efforts continued through the evening. Authorities said the death toll could rise as several injured remain in critical condition.