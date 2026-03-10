Over 93,000 scholarship applications stuck in Maharashtra verification queue

Legislators expressed concern that about 1.42 lakh students had been deprived of scholarships over the past five years until December 2025. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representative Image)

More than 93,000 scholarship applications from students pursuing higher education are pending verification in Maharashtra, the state government informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande and others, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that 93,326 applications were awaiting verification as of February 27, 2026, according to data from the MahaDBT portal.

Of these, 81,753 applications relate to the current academic year 2025 to 26, while 11,573 are backlog cases from the previous four years.

Legislators expressed concern that about 1.42 lakh students had been deprived of scholarships over the past five years until December 2025, raising fears that financial constraints could force some to drop out.