Oleum gas leak at Tarapur MIDC sparks panic; Over 2,600 evacuated, leak stopped after three hours

Panic gripped the Tarapur MIDC area in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday after a major oleum gas leak was reported at Bhageria Industries Limited in the Boisar industrial belt. The leak was brought under control at 6:45 pm following a joint operation by the administration and the National Disaster Response Force NDRF.

According to a statement released by the Palghar Collector, the leakage began around 2 pm from a 2,500 litre oleum storage tank at the unit, which was earlier operating under the name Zealot Chemicals. The oleum fuming sulphuric acid reacted with air to release sulphur dioxide and other sulphur oxides, forming a dense white cloud that spread rapidly across a three to five kilometre radius.

Due to the south easterly wind direction, areas including Camlin Naka, Taki Naka, Saravali, Khaira Pada and the Boisar railway station vicinity experienced the impact. A fog like blanket of white fumes hovered over Boisar, leading to widespread alarm among residents and industrial workers.

Nearly 1600 students, 1000 workers ‘evacuated’

More than 2,600 people were evacuated as a precaution, including nearly 1,600 students from Tarapur Vidyamandir and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and over 1,000 workers from Bhageria Industries and neighbouring factories. The MIDC residential colony was also cleared.

Residents reported symptoms such as eye irritation, redness, coughing, throat discomfort, skin itching and nausea. At least three persons required hospitalisation and were reported to be stable. Officials later indicated that around five employees may have been exposed to the gas.

District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar activated the district disaster management plan immediately after the incident. Teams from the NDRF, fire brigade, police, industrial safety department and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board rushed to the site.

Due to the heavy concentration of fumes, response teams initially faced difficulty in locating the precise source of the leak. NDRF personnel entered the premises wearing self contained breathing apparatus SCBA kits, and sandbags were deployed around the leaking tank to contain the spread of the chemical. Fire tenders from MIDC assisted in the operation.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, who monitored the situation on site, stated that after over three hours of sustained efforts, the leak was successfully stopped at 6:45 pm.

Earlier the district administration had issued an advisory asking citizens to remain calm and advising them to move away from the area in the opposite direction of the wind, cover nose and mouth with a wet cloth or mask, avoid touching the leaked chemical, wash exposed skin or eyes with clean water for 15 to 20 minutes, seek immediate medical attention if symptoms persist, and avoid believing or spreading rumours.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has activated air quality monitoring systems, and medical facilities were placed on alert.

No loss of life or major property damage has been reported. The exact cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry is expected.