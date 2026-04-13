No work at noon: Maharashtra’s heat SOP forces shift changes for outdoor workers

Maharashtra among India’s 10 most heat-vulnerable states & UTs

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiApr 13, 2026 07:17 PM IST
The move comes as Maharashtra figures among India’s 10 most heat-vulnerable states and Union Territories.The move comes as Maharashtra figures among India’s 10 most heat-vulnerable states and Union Territories. (Express File Photo)
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Staggered work hours; mandatory rest breaks; water booths at work sites – these are part of standard operating procedure (SOP) for the outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government on Monday, amid rising heat risk across urban centres.

Released by disaster management minister Girish Mahajan, the advisory directs employers to reschedule outdoor work to cooler windows – 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm – and enforce mandatory rest breaks between 12 pm and 4 pm during orange and red heat alerts. The norms apply across construction, industrial and street vending sectors, with additional provisions to ensure women’s safety through adequate lighting, transport and protective facilities.

The move comes as Maharashtra figures among India’s 10 most heat-vulnerable states and Union Territories. The SOP operationalises existing national and state frameworks, including guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Maharashtra State Heat Action Plan and the State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health.

Fifteen districts — largely in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh — have been identified as highly vulnerable to extreme heat: Latur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nanded. The SOP will be operational across municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats in these high-risk urban areas.

Mahajan also announced a Rs 184-crore Centre of Excellence in Nagpur to drive research and training on extreme heat and sustainable cooling.

The SOP mandates installation of water booths at key informal work sites — markets, junctions, transit hubs and vending zones — with clear signage and regular refilling. Distribution of oral rehydration salts (ORS) and electrolyte sachets through primary health centres, ward offices and NGOs has been made compulsory.

Urban local bodies have been directed to keep parks and gardens open during peak afternoon hours, create temporary shaded zones at labour nakas and traffic junctions, and, in emergencies, convert public buildings into cooling shelters equipped with fans, drinking water and resting mats.

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Health systems have been asked to step up preparedness, including stocking ORS, IV fluids and heat illness kits at primary and urban health centres.

ASHA workers and ward-level staff will be trained to identify and respond to heat-related illnesses, while 108 ambulances will be pre-positioned in vulnerable zones, with response times monitored during high-risk days.

The SOP also pushes for heat-resilient urban design — shaded public spaces, tree plantation, reflective materials and misting systems along with upgrades in dense work zones through permanent shade, cool roofs and water access. Employers and market associations may be incentivised to install cooling infrastructure.

To cushion workers from heat-related risks, the state has recommended expanding access to Ayushman Bharat or equivalent health insurance, exploring compensation for wage loss due to heat stress, and strengthening welfare boards to provide emergency relief, periodic health screening and financial support.

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The advisory also calls for widespread heat-safety training through labour boards, unions and cooperatives, and proposes a dedicated helpline to support workers during extreme heat events.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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