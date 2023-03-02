scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

No Uddhav faction MLA, NCP & Cong part of privilege committee

The 15-member committee will include BJP MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar, Yogesh Sagar, Nitesh Rane, Ameet Satam and Abhimanyu Pawar as well as Shiv Sena MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Sada Sarvankar.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsUddhav Thackeray

BJP MLA Rahul Kul will be the president of the state Legislative Assembly’s privilege committee, set up on Wednesday to address the breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut after he allegedly described the legislature as “chor mandal”. No MLA supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will be a part of the committee.

The 15-member committee will include BJP MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar, Yogesh Sagar, Nitesh Rane, Ameet Satam and Abhimanyu Pawar as well as Shiv Sena MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Sada Sarvankar.

From the Opposition, NCP’s Sunil Bhusara, Manikrao Kokate and Dilip Mohite as well as Congress’ Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar will be part of the committee.

Also Read
Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor falls prey to cyber fraud, Rs 3.82 lak...
no alt text set
Perseverance, determination or talent?
MHADA to keep 84 HIG flats out of lottery
spo arrested, TA arrested, jammu militancy, reviving militancy, jammu insurgency, indian express, india news
Mumbai: Two held for setting bikes, cars on fire

Further, Independent MLAs Vinay Kore and Ashish Jaiswal, who are supporting the Shiv Sena-BJP government, will be a part of the committee.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 01:29 IST
Next Story

2 staffers dupe edun platform upGrad, booked

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close