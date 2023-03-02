No Uddhav faction MLA, NCP & Cong part of privilege committee

BJP MLA Rahul Kul will be the president of the state Legislative Assembly’s privilege committee, set up on Wednesday to address the breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut after he allegedly described the legislature as “chor mandal”. No MLA supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will be a part of the committee.

The 15-member committee will include BJP MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar, Yogesh Sagar, Nitesh Rane, Ameet Satam and Abhimanyu Pawar as well as Shiv Sena MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Sada Sarvankar.

From the Opposition, NCP’s Sunil Bhusara, Manikrao Kokate and Dilip Mohite as well as Congress’ Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar will be part of the committee.

Further, Independent MLAs Vinay Kore and Ashish Jaiswal, who are supporting the Shiv Sena-BJP government, will be a part of the committee.