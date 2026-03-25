New Goregaon–Magathane corridor to slash hour-long commutes to 10 mins

In order to create seamless trilateral connectivity between Mumbai’s island city, eastern and western suburbs and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a 5.5km long high-speed corridor extending between Goregaon (Film City) and Magathane that will run parallel to the, Western Express Highway (WEH).
This corridor will be a connector that will link the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road (Versova-Bhayander) stretch with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Officials said this will be a greenfield project built entirely from scratch.
“This road will act as a direct gateway between Coastal Road and GMLR. Coastal Road will have a vehicular arm traversing to the eastern side. This arm will merge with the nodal point of this corridor at Magathane providing motorists a direct entry to the corridor. From there, motorists will be able to go straight and enter the GMLR from the twin tunnel being constructed at Film City in Goregaon. Going forward the GMLR will provide direct connectivity towards Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Airoli in the MMR region,” said a senior official privy to the project.
The official said that the idea behind this project is to link all the arterial roads and high speed corridors seamlessly. The official added that at present, Mumbai’s Eastern and Western Express Highways are already over-burdened and if any alternate linking roads are not chalked out, traffic congestion will not be resolved. The officials said that this corridor will bring down commute time to less than 10 minutes which otherwise would have taken more than 60 minutes via the highways or internal link roads.
“The new road will run parallel to the WEH we have prepared a plan for constructing it and at present, few encroachments and obstructions that are falling in the line are to be removed. Following which a cost estimate will be carried out and tenders will be floated. We are eyeing to complete this road by the middle of 2029 at max,” the official added.
The coastal road’s second phase will be a 25 KM corridor that will connect Versova in the western suburbs with Bhayander in the MMR. The first phase of the coastal road is a 10.58 KM long stretch connecting Marine Drive with Worli Sea Link which extends till Bandra. From Bandra, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which will connect Bandra with Versova — from where the second phase of costal road will originate.
Meanwhile, at the eastern side the GMLR will be a 12.2 KM stretch originate from Goregaon in the western suburbs and extending till Airoli. Furthermore, the Navi Mumbai Municipal bonds (NMMC) has proposed an Airoli -Ghansoli flyover that will further extend till Navi Mumbai Airport. As a result, the upcoming Magathane-Goregaon corridor will be a key link connecting the island city, eastern and western suburbs and the MMR district.
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Proposed corridor name
Magathane-Goregaon Connector
Length
5.5 KM
Purpose
To link GMLR with Mumbai Coastal Road
Origin point at Magathane
A vehicular arm extending from coastal road
Origin point at Goregaon
A 1.26 KM flyover that will provide access to the GMLR twin tunnel
Break down of the proposed vehicular network :-
Coastal Road (Phase 1) Marine Drive to Worli
10.58 KM
Bandra Worli Sea Link
5.6 KM
Versova Bandra Sea Link (VBSL)
17.7 KM
Coastal Road (Phase 2) Versova to Bhayander
25 KM
Goregaon Mulund Link Road (Goregaon to Mulund and Airoli)
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More