New Goregaon–Magathane corridor to slash hour-long commutes to 10 mins

In order to create seamless trilateral connectivity between Mumbai’s island city, eastern and western suburbs and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a 5.5km long high-speed corridor extending between Goregaon (Film City) and Magathane that will run parallel to the, Western Express Highway (WEH).

This corridor will be a connector that will link the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road (Versova-Bhayander) stretch with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Officials said this will be a greenfield project built entirely from scratch.

“This road will act as a direct gateway between Coastal Road and GMLR. Coastal Road will have a vehicular arm traversing to the eastern side. This arm will merge with the nodal point of this corridor at Magathane providing motorists a direct entry to the corridor. From there, motorists will be able to go straight and enter the GMLR from the twin tunnel being constructed at Film City in Goregaon. Going forward the GMLR will provide direct connectivity towards Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Airoli in the MMR region,” said a senior official privy to the project.