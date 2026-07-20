Around 200 detained as Mumbai Police foil student protest over NEET row

Written by Purvi Thevar

Heavy police deployment and barricading at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday failed to stop hundreds of students and activists from gathering to protest against the Centre over the alleged NEET irregularities, with organisers claiming around 200 people were detained by the Mumbai Police.

The protest, organised under the banner of Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS), was held in solidarity with demonstrations in Delhi led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Protesters have been demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police blocked access to the protest site by erecting barricades on roads leading to Chaityabhoomi. Those attempting to reach the venue were detained and taken away in police vehicles, forcing demonstrators to stage multiple small protests in nearby areas.

Several protesters gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Members of several student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Aamchi Padhai Aamchi Ladai and other youth groups, participated in the demonstration carrying placards and raising slogans against the Centre.

According to MASS, more than 500 people turned up for the protest, but police action prevented them from assembling at a single location.

“There was an overwhelming response, but participants were stopped from reaching the venue. They held demonstrations wherever they found space before being detained. Protesters were taken to Sion, Dadar, Mahim and Worli police stations,” an organiser said.

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(Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Among those protesting was Nupur Haridas, a 23-year-old fourth year medical student who has appeared for the NEET examination twice.

“The education minister should have a spine and resign,” she said, adding that one of her friends was detained during the protest.

Jenisha Solanki, a 23-year-old accountancy and finance student, said the controversy had discouraged her younger sister, who is preparing for Class 12, from considering medicine as a career. “It is frustrating for students. We are demanding justice, but no one seems to care,” she said.

Heavy police deployment at protest in Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Heavy police deployment at protest in Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Anju Kothari, 55, who attended the protest with her daughter, said another daughter was participating in the demonstration in Delhi.

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“We could not travel to Delhi, so we joined the protest in Mumbai. The government cannot escape accountability,” she said.

School students also joined the demonstration with their parents. Fifteen-year-old CBSE student Navya Shamanthul said, “It is our right to protest, and we are fighting for it.”

The organisers also alleged that several activists and youth leaders were detained even before the protest began.

Shailendra Kamble, Mumbai district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), alleged that police teams visited the residences of several Opposition leaders and activists, including CPI Mumbai secretary Milind Ranade and Progressive Students’ Organisation president advocate Samya Korde, in an attempt to prevent them from participating.

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“Police teams have been visiting the homes of leading activists and attempting to detain them in an effort to suppress a democratic protest,” Kamble alleged.

The reporter is an intern with The Indian Express.