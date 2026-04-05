Nashik well tragedy: Officials who cleared road project to be booked, say police

The Nashik Rural Police on Sunday said more accused will be added to the FIR in the well tragedy that killed nine, warning that officials who approved construction of a road leading directly to the well will also face charges.
An FIR has already been registered against the well owner, who remains absconding.
Nashik (Rural) Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said a committee is probing the role of the town planning department and local administration in approving a cement road that led straight to the open well.
“The paving of roads in such a manner is a negligent act and the person from the administration who approved the proposal to construct the cement road will also be added as accused,” Patil told The Indian Express.
The well, in existence since 1972, had not posed a risk earlier as no vehicles accessed the area. Police said the situation changed after the road was paved about a year ago.
He added that once the committee appointed by the district collector identifies those responsible, action will follow. “ We are waiting for their report,” Patil said.
Meanwhile, police have not been able to trace Rajendra Raje, the owner of the well, who allegedly failed to secure it. An officer said he fled with his family soon after the incident.
The local administration on Sunday completed work to cover the well with debris and has since installed barricades along the road — measures that could have prevented the tragedy.
Nine members of the Dargude family, including six minors, died after their vehicle fell into the well on Friday around 10 pm. They were returning from an annual day function organised by their coaching classes, where the children had performed.
The vehicle was being driven by Sunil Dargude who died along with his wife and daughter. He too has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by the local Dindori police.