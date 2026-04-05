Nashik well tragedy: Officials who cleared road project to be booked, say police

Nashik (Rural) Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said a committee is probing the role of the town planning department and local administration in approving a cement road that led straight to the open well. (File Photo)

The Nashik Rural Police on Sunday said more accused will be added to the FIR in the well tragedy that killed nine, warning that officials who approved construction of a road leading directly to the well will also face charges.

An FIR has already been registered against the well owner, who remains absconding.

Nashik (Rural) Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said a committee is probing the role of the town planning department and local administration in approving a cement road that led straight to the open well.

“The paving of roads in such a manner is a negligent act and the person from the administration who approved the proposal to construct the cement road will also be added as accused,” Patil told The Indian Express.