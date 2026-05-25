AIMIM corporator appears before Nashik police in TCS case probe

AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel on Monday appeared before the Nashik City police after being summoned to join the investigation in the TCS sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments case.
Patel has been booked for allegedly harbouring absconding accused Nida Khan, who was later arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. So far, three persons have been arrested in the case, and the Nashik City police last week filed a chargesheet against them.
A senior police officer said, “We have issued a summons to Patel to join the investigation and his statement will be recorded.”
The officer said Patel’s statement had not been recorded earlier as the police were required to file the chargesheet against the three arrested accused before May 25 to prevent them from becoming eligible for bail.
Last week, the police filed a chargesheet against Danish Ijaz Sheikh, Tausif Bilal Attar and Nida Khan. “Now that the chargesheet has been filed against the other accused, we have begun investigation against Patel and will file a supplementary chargesheet against him after gathering evidence,” the officer said.
Soon after Patel was named in the FIR, civic authorities issued notices alleging illegal construction at a house and office linked to him in Kausar Baug locality. On May 13, the city civic body carried out demolition at the properties even as the family approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notices.
Last Friday, the Nashik City police submitted a 1,500-page chargesheet in the first of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the TCS sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments case.
The first FIR was registered at the Deolali Camp police station on March 26 and subsequently led to eight more FIRs being filed.