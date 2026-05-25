AIMIM corporator appears before Nashik police in TCS case probe

AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel on Monday appeared before the Nashik City police after being summoned to join the investigation in the TCS sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments case.

Patel has been booked for allegedly harbouring absconding accused Nida Khan, who was later arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. So far, three persons have been arrested in the case, and the Nashik City police last week filed a chargesheet against them.

A senior police officer said, “We have issued a summons to Patel to join the investigation and his statement will be recorded.”

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The officer said Patel’s statement had not been recorded earlier as the police were required to file the chargesheet against the three arrested accused before May 25 to prevent them from becoming eligible for bail.