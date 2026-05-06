After 14 years, woman from Nagpur mental health facility reunites with family in Telangana

A 52-year-old woman undergoing treatment at a government mental health facility in Nagpur has been reunited with her family in Telangana after 14 years, in what officials describe as a case of coordinated inter-state rehabilitation.

Damayanti (name changed), who was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur from Priyadarshini Women’s Hostel in June 2014, was shifted this week to an facility run by a non-profit organisation in Khammam district, in Telangana.

Hospital authorities said efforts to trace her family had been ongoing for years, but gained momentum over the past two years under the supervision of Social Service Superintendent Kunda Katekhaye Bidkar. With assistance from police in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, her husband was traced in Srikakulam district, while her sister was located in Hyderabad.