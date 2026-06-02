Mephedrone worth Rs 75 cr seized as drug factory busted in Gujarat; ‘mastermind’, aide held from Mumbai

During the raid, police seized 20 kg of MD known as "Ice," with an international market value of Rs 75 crore from the unit, said Nalawade. (Image generated using AI)

In a major operation, the Sakinaka police busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized contraband worth nearly Rs 75 crore after arresting the alleged mastermind, Wazhul Kamar Abdul Wafa Chaudhary, and his associate Muskan Khan.

Police said, Khan, 26, is a driver by profession and ride app-based vehicle and used her driving profession as a cover to supply contraband.

However, 56-year-old Chaudhary, who is 12th pass, revealed in the interrogation that he had learned the technical process of manufacturing MD drugs from a Nagpada-based man known as “Chacha,” who is now wanted in the case and police has been searching him.