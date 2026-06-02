Mephedrone worth Rs 75 cr seized as drug factory busted in Gujarat; ‘mastermind’, aide held from Mumbai

Police said, Khan, 26, is a driver by profession and ride app-based vehicle and used her driving profession as a cover to supply contraband.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
3 min readMumbaiJun 2, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Mephedrone drugsDuring the raid, police seized 20 kg of MD known as "Ice," with an international market value of Rs 75 crore from the unit, said Nalawade. (Image generated using AI)
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In a major operation, the Sakinaka police busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized contraband worth nearly Rs 75 crore after arresting the alleged mastermind, Wazhul Kamar Abdul Wafa Chaudhary, and his associate Muskan Khan.

Police said, Khan, 26, is a driver by profession and ride app-based vehicle and used her driving profession as a cover to supply contraband.

However, 56-year-old Chaudhary, who is 12th pass, revealed in the interrogation that he had learned the technical process of manufacturing MD drugs from a Nagpada-based man known as “Chacha,” who is now wanted in the case and police has been searching him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said, the Sakinaka police first arrested Muskan Khan on May 21 outside a hotel in Sakinaka on Ghatkopar- Andheri road and during search recovered 101 grams of MD from her possession. Her interrogation led the police to nab Chaudhary from Mumbra area after she confessed she used to procure MD from him. Chaudhary’s interrogation exposed a larger drug operation as he often visit Gujarat to cook MD, said a police officer.

Following his confession, a police team from Sakinaka allegedly raided a drug manufacturing unit at Varkhad village in Gujarat’s Narmada district. During the raid, police seized 20 kg of MD known as “Ice,” with an international market value of Rs 75 crore from the unit, said Nalawade.

Police said Chaudhary was earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Uttar Pradesh with 21 quintals of charas in 2001.

He was in Moradabad jail till 2011, said another officer. He was again arrested by the DRI Mumbai in 2017 from Palghar in connection with the drug seizure of 238 worth around Rs. 500 crore. He was in Thane jail and released in 2023.

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After coming out of prison, Chaudhary allegedly restarted of narcotics business again but this time he rented his friend’s place in Narmada district, Gujarat and started manufacturing. He also developed a dedicated distribution network to supply consignments across the Mumbai city. His associate Muskan Khan, who work as a driver allegedly supply drugs in western suburbs used her drivering profession as a cover to deliver drugs from two years, said police officer.

The Sakinaka police are now expanding the probe to trace the entire network and identify other people linked to the racket. Both the accused are in judicial custody, added Nalawade.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

 

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