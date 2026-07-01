Heavy downpour continues to batter MMR; no slowdown on cards

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts remained drenched for the third consecutive day as heavy downpour continued to batter the Mumbai Metropolitan region throughout on Wednesday.

A day after over hundred millimetres of rainfall battered the city, Mumbai’s suburban pockets continued to receive over 100 mm rainfall in a span of eight hours on Wednesday – leaving streets inundated, bringing traffic to a crawl, and triggering collapses of homes and trees.

The region’s wet spell is here for a prolonged stay with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a red warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar on Thursday, while Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under a red alert between July 3 and 4. In light of the red warning, the district collector in Palghar announced a public holiday across all schools of the district on Thursday.