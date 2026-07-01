Heavy downpour continues to batter MMR; no slowdown on cards

A low pressure area is one where pressures are lower than the surrounding region, ushering in moisture and triggering intensive downpour.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
4 min readMumbaiJul 1, 2026 08:49 PM IST
Mumbai rain downpourWaterlogged SV Road in Andheri ( West ) on Wednesday afternoon. (Express Photo)
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Mumbai and its neighbouring districts remained drenched for the third consecutive day as heavy downpour continued to batter the Mumbai Metropolitan region throughout on Wednesday.

A day after over hundred millimetres of rainfall battered the city, Mumbai’s suburban pockets continued to receive over 100 mm rainfall in a span of eight hours on Wednesday – leaving streets inundated, bringing traffic to a crawl, and triggering collapses of homes and trees.

The region’s wet spell is here for a prolonged stay with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a red warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar on Thursday, while Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under a red alert between July 3 and 4. In light of the red warning, the district collector in Palghar announced a public holiday across all schools of the district on Thursday.

Like its neighbouring districts, Mumbai is also poised for torrential rainfall until the end of this week, with the weather bureau issuing an orange alert across the city till July 5 owing to the possibility of heavy downpour.

According to meteorologists, rain activity is poised to gather pace and remain intense till July 7 owing to the influence of multiple active monsoon systems. Currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, which is expected to influence the formation of a low-pressure area by July 3.

A low pressure area is one where pressures are lower than the surrounding region, ushering in moisture and triggering intensive downpour.

Additionally, a trough presently runs over the upper air cyclonic circulation while an off-shore trough at mean sea level is likely to prevail in the next one week.

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Wednesday’s wet spell

Amid favourable monsoon factors, data from the IMD’s observatory and civic automatic weather stations showed that between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Mumbai’s Santacruz station received 96.3 mm rain while Colaba station recorded 69.6 mm rain. In Navi Mumbai region, Belapur station received 155 mm rainfall, Koparkhairne recorded 141 mm rainfall while Thane received 109 mm rain and Bhiwandi drew 162 mm rainfall.

The showers continued into Wednesday, showing no signs of slowdown during the period with the IMD even issuing a “red” nowcast warning at 12.30 pm for Mumbai and nearby districts of Thane and Palghar owing to “intense spells”.

Between 8 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli drew 143 mm rain, Powai clocked 140 mm rain, Bhandup recorded 139 mm rainfall, followed by Santacruz station which received 137 mm rain, while Andheri logged 125 mm.

During the same period, Thane received 99.02 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, between 8.30 am and 2 pm, Navi Mumbai’s Belapur received 95 mm rain while Digha registered 86 mm and Airoli received 84.60 mm rainfall.

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The unabated showers came along the heels of a high tide which left low-lying pockets of Mumbai inundated, triggering traffic snarls and impeding movement for pedestrians.

While traffic slowed down in Khar owing to waterlogging at Khar subway, vehicular movement came to complete standstill owing to accumulation of rain water at Andheri subway.

Besides Andheri subway, water logging was also reported along Andheri’s SV road. Meanwhile, roads were also submerged in pockets of Kurla East, Ghatkopar, Powai, Bhandup, Mulund and other areas of eastern suburbs which recorded the heaviest spells of rainfall during the day.

The submerged streets impeded vehicular movement across the city with severe traffic reported along Mumbai’s major arterial routes including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, JVLR, New Link road as well as SV road.

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On Wednesday, between 8 am and 6 pm, at least 45 instances of tree collapses were reported across the city with the highest number of incidents reported in the western suburbs while three incidents of partial house collapses were reported. In Navi Mumbai, meanwhile, at least seven incidents of tree fall were reported.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

 

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