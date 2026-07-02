Man falls into open manhole in Saki Naka as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, rescue operation on

A man fell into an open manhole in Mumbai‘s Saki Naka area on Thursday afternoon as heavy rain continued to batter the city. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and an operation was underway till late evening. There was no official confirmation on the man’s condition.

The incident comes barely a week after a civic official accompanying Mayor Ritu Tawde during an inspection of waterlogged areas at Gandhi Market fell into an open manhole hidden beneath rainwater. The official was pulled out within minutes, but the episode raised fresh questions over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s monsoon preparedness.

Open manholes have remained a recurring hazard during Mumbai’s monsoon. Flooded roads often make them impossible to spot, turning them into a serious risk for pedestrians and motorists.