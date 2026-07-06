Monsoon throws Mumbai transport off track; flights diverted, trains cancelled, buses rerouted

Commuters navigate rain-soaked railway tracks as restoration work continues after a landslide disrupted rail services in the Mumbai–Pune ghat section amid relentless monsoon rains. (Express Photos by Akash Patil and Narendra Vaskar)

Heavy monsoon rain continued to cripple Mumbai’s transport network on Monday, disrupting flight operations, halting suburban and long-distance train services, and forcing widespread bus diversions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), heavy rain, poor visibility and gusty winds disrupted runway operations on Monday, with five incoming flights diverted because of bad weather. These included IndiGo flights from Raipur and Singapore, Akasa Air’s Delhi to Mumbai service, Oman Air’s Muscat to Mumbai flight, and an Air India flight from Kolkata. Operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport remained unaffected.

Airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, issued advisories asking passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.