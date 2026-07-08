Mumbai-Pune Expressway landslide: Unavoidable disaster, or a preventable failure?

While the MSRDC attributed the incident to heavy rainfall, experts said the existing protection failed to prevent rocks and debris from reaching the road.

Written by: Sabah Virani
6 min readJul 8, 2026 03:01 PM IST
missing link Mumbai-pune expressway highway landslideHeavy rain triggered a landslide at the Missing Link tunnel project, disrupting connectivity and prompting restoration work. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
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Two days after the Devendra Fadnavis government’s ambitious project, the Rs 6,695-crore Mumbai -Pune Expressway ‘missing link’, made to address the expressway’s most severe congestion point, suffered its first major disruption due to a landslide, the broader question that is now being asked is if the tragedy could have been prevented.

The landslide occurred on Monday, July 6, at the entrance of Tunnel 2 of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as relentless monsoon-triggered rain battered Maharashtra, turning streets into rushing rivers. The corridor remained closed for nearly 18 hours, forcing traffic back onto the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and throwing the lives of thousands of commuters into absolute chaos.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Rains an ‘act of God’, landslide not a construction flaw, says authority

While the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has attributed the incident to exceptionally heavy rainfall, tunnelling and geotechnical experts say that even though the rainfall was unusual, engineering measures could have reduced its impact.

What happened on Monday?

missing Link Mumbai-pun expressway traffic landslide Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s Missing Link was disrupted after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The heavy rains had completely saturated the slopes around the tunnel, triggering a massive collapse that sent a torrent of rocks, mud, and boulders crashing down towards the entrance of Tunnel 2 of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Anilkumar Gaikwad, vice chairman, MSRDC, had earlier said, “Due to the heavy rain, boulders from the top fell at the mouth of tunnel 2. The tunnel structure has not been affected, but the false frame – an external structure built at the edges of tunnels – has been damaged.”

Also Read | Rs 7,000-crore Mumbai-Pune Expressway section crumbled in just 9 weeks

While the slope above the tunnel had been stabilised using rock bolts, steel mesh, and other rockfall protection measures, the boulders that came down on Monday morning had originated from nearly 150 metres above the protected portion of the slope.

“The protection measures extend up to about 15 metres above the tunnel portal and they remain intact. The rocks that fell came from much higher up the hillside. When rainfall is this intense, there is only so much engineering can do,” an official said, The Indian Express reported earlier.

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Meanwhile, water that had accumulated on the hillside found a new route downhill and began flowing through the tunnel portal.

The concrete beam, part of the ornamental structure of the tunnel portal, had also collapsed onto the road, accumulating debris at the mouth of the tunnel. Although the tunnel itself remained intact, traffic had to be stopped until the debris was cleared.

What is a tunnel portal?

A portal is the point where an underground tunnel meets the open hillside.

It is one of the most vulnerable parts of a tunnel because it remains exposed to rainfall, surface runoff, and falling rocks. Engineers reinforce this section with concrete and steel and stabilize the surrounding slope to reduce the risk of landslides.

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Are tunnel portals vulnerable?

mumbai pune expresssway landslide traffic missing link The tunnel portal exit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway that faced the landslide. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Explaining whether the tunnel portals are vulnerable, Arnold Dix, former president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES), said that the outer part of the hard-rock basalt mountains in the Western Ghats gets exposed to weather conditions and is comparatively soft.

Also Read | ‘India’s jugaad may have played a role’: Arnold Dix, Australian expert who aided Uttarakhand tunnel rescue of 41 men, pens new book

“In hard-rock basalt mountains such as those in the Western Ghats, the outer layer of the mountain is weathered and comparatively soft. Rainwater seeps into this layer, making it slippery. Eventually, the weathered rock slides over the harder rock beneath it,” he said.

Ashish Juneja, professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay, said the excavation required for tunnelling also alters the natural profile of the slope, making protection around the tunnel entrance critical.

Could the damage have been reduced? What experts say
According to the MSRDC, steel mesh rock bolts had been installed up to a height of about 15 metres around the tunnel at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Ashish Juneja said rock bolts improve the stability of the weathered surface by anchoring it to a stronger rock.

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Another widely used protection system is the flexible rockfall barrier — steel mesh fences erected across slopes to trap falling rocks before they reach roads or railway tracks.

“These barriers have become increasingly common in the Konkan region. They can stop even very large boulders,” Juneja said.

The experts said that since the debris landed at the mouth of the tunnel despite the barriers, it suggests that the existing protection was inadequate for Monday’s conditions.

Above the tunnel, the existing water streams had been diverted to steer them away from the portals. But even that drainage in place fell short for the extreme rainfall, and a new stream emerged, leading to water gushing through the tunnel’s portal.

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mumbai pune expressway missing link traffic landslide The Mumbai-Pune Expressway tunnel was said to withstand 600 mm of rain. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

For Dix, the incident raises a broader question. “It is possible to design tunnels to withstand rainfall of this intensity. If the tunnel had been designed for rainfall above 600 mm and still failed, then it was an engineering failure,” Dix said.

Juneja took a more cautious view.

“Rainfall of this magnitude remains rare. There is always a balance between designing for the worst possible event and what is economically practical,” he said.

Both experts agreed on one point: extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent.

As temperatures rise, the atmosphere holds more moisture, increasing the likelihood of more short spells of extremely intense rainfall, particularly in the Western Ghats.

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Also Read | Why is Mumbai seeing record rain in an El Niño year?

“The storm overwhelmed the engineering,” Dix said, adding, “But engineering evolves. The design around the tunnel can still be strengthened so that the next extreme rainfall event does not lead to the same outcome.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

 

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