Mumbai Pune E-way Missing Link to be inaugurated by CM Fadnavis on Friday

The highly anticipated Missing Link on the Mumbai Pune Expressway will be inaugurated by the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1. Only four wheelers and buses will be allowed to use the 13.3 km project for the first three months, and no additional toll will be charged.

This was announced by the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in a post on X on Sunday, after an inspection of the project that traverses hills and valleys.

“99% of the work on the Mumbai-Pune ‘Missing Link’ project is now complete, and it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the ghat section, making travel faster and safer. This will free citizens from ghat traffic jams, and the boost to rapid transportation will also stimulate the economy,” he wrote.