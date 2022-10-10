Mumbai News live updates: Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s bow and arrow, says Uddhav

Mumbai News Live Updates Oct 10, 2022: A day after the Election Commission (EC) of India froze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow poll symbol, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while terming the poll panel’s order as an “injustice” towards him and the party. In a virtual address to the Sena cadre and people of Maharashtra, Uddhav called the Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s “bow and arrow”, which was also dear to late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

THE MUMBAI Fire Brigade will on Monday issue a notice to the Rail View Housing society in New Tilak Nagar near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, where a fire was reported on Saturday afternoon in which six residents were injured and were admitted to a hospital. On Sunday, Hemant Parab, Chief Fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “The building’s firefighting system was not operational at the time of the fire. The fire brigade reached the site of the fire on Saturday and noticed this. On Monday, the fire brigade will issue a notice to the building under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.”

One person died and three others were injured at Mahagenco’s Uran gas turbine power plant, after a technical fault led to the leakage of high-pressure steam. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Dhumale, who was the boiler in charge. According to a statement from Mahagenco, Vivek Dhumale, boiler technician K K Patil and contractual helper Vishnu Patil suffered burn injuries. Dhumale passed away while on his way to the hospital.