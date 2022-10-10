scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Mumbai News live updates: Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s bow and arrow, says Uddhav

Mumbai News live updates today: Uddhav said even though people of Maharashtra tolerated the “betrayal” and his stepping down from the CM's post after the rebellion by Shinde, freezing of the party's name and symbol was “too much”.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: October 10, 2022 8:37:18 am
Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates Oct 10, 2022: A day after the Election Commission (EC) of India froze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow poll symbol, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while terming the poll panel’s order as an “injustice” towards him and the party. In a virtual address to the Sena cadre and people of Maharashtra, Uddhav called the Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s “bow and arrow”, which was also dear to late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

THE MUMBAI Fire Brigade will on Monday issue a notice to the Rail View Housing society in New Tilak Nagar near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, where a fire was reported on Saturday afternoon in which six residents were injured and were admitted to a hospital. On Sunday, Hemant Parab, Chief Fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “The building’s firefighting system was not operational at the time of the fire. The fire brigade reached the site of the fire on Saturday and noticed this. On Monday, the fire brigade will issue a notice to the building under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.”

One person died and three others were injured at Mahagenco’s Uran gas turbine power plant, after a technical fault led to the leakage of high-pressure steam. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Dhumale, who was the boiler in charge. According to a statement from Mahagenco, Vivek Dhumale, boiler technician K K Patil and contractual helper Vishnu Patil suffered burn injuries. Dhumale passed away while on his way to the hospital.

 

08:37 (IST)10 Oct 2022
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill and support with us: Aaditya Thackeray at Idea Exchange

Shiv Sena leader and Thackeray scion Aaditya Thackeray speaks on Eknath Shinde’s betrayal, the need for governance over politics, working trouble-free with the Congress-NCP combine and Vedanta Foxconn moving to Gujarat. The session was moderated by Eeshanpriya MS, Special Correspondent. Read here

FIR against Uddhav loyalist Chandrakant Khaire for ‘objectionable’ language against CM Shinde

Police on Sunday filed a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra for allegedly making objectionable remarks against state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

The case was registered at Satara police station in Aurangabad based on a complaint lodged by Rajendra Janjal, the district unit chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), he said.

Khaire, a former Member of Parliament from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, is a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray, who heads another faction of the Shiv Sena.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:34:38 am
