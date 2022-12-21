Mumbai News Live Updates: City records minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius; IMD predicts further drop

Mumbai News Live Updates: The minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped to 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a week after recording night temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in the Santa cruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory showed 23.2 degrees Celsius. IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the Christmas weekend.

In other news, the state highway-4 between Mumbra and Shilphata will be closed for heavy vehicles while Mumbra Y junction flyover will be out of bounds for all vehicles for six hours, between 12 am and 6 am during early Monday, December 26, for the launching of girders for the upcoming Airoli Katai Naka elevated road construction work.

The BJP on Tuesday claimed victory in 2,348 of the 7,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra for which results were declared. The ruling coalition, of which the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a part, claimed to have bagged 3,190 panchayats in total and said it was now ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in rural Maharashtra. The Opposition alliance dismissed the claim as an exaggeration.