Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: City records minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius; IMD predicts further drop

Mumbai News Live Updates today: IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the Christmas weekend.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 21, 2022 8:22:27 am
Mumbai News Live: Day temperatures recorded by observatories in Colaba and Santacruz on Tuesday were 33 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped to 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a week after recording night temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in the Santa cruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory showed 23.2 degrees Celsius. IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the Christmas weekend.

In other news, the state highway-4 between Mumbra and Shilphata will be closed for heavy vehicles while Mumbra Y junction flyover will be out of bounds for all vehicles for six hours, between 12 am and 6 am during early Monday, December 26, for the launching of girders for the upcoming Airoli Katai Naka elevated road construction work.

The BJP on Tuesday claimed victory in 2,348 of the 7,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra for which results were declared. The ruling coalition, of which the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a part, claimed to have bagged 3,190 panchayats in total and said it was now ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in rural Maharashtra. The Opposition alliance dismissed the claim as an exaggeration.

Mumbai News Live: Mumbai records three new measles cases on Tuesday, death tally remains unchanged. As many as 40 children were admitted to hospitals in the city and 37 were discharged; Follow for more updates

Mumbai reports three new measles cases, no death

Mumbai on Tuesday reported three new cases of measles, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 496, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1 stood unchanged at nine as no fresh death was reported.

As many as 40 children were admitted to city hospitals during the day, while 33 children were discharged.

As of December 19, Maharashtra's measles infection tally this year was 1,093 while the death toll was 20. PTI 

Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

Gram Panchayat Election Result in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that out of the 7,000 gram panchayat results received so far, the BJP alone won 2,348. “It has emerged single largest party,” he said. The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena won 842 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) got 637, Congress 809 and NCP 1,287.

Fadnavis said, “Gram panchayat polls have shown that people in rural Maharashtra have accepted the BJP-Balasahenchi Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.” He further said that the high electoral margin gained by the alliance is a “testimony to government’s developmental work and policies and welfare schemes for rural population”. Fadnavis added that the electoral success has been witnessed across Vidarbha, Marathawada, North and Western Maharashtra, Konkan.

In other updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to carry out a survey to determine the population of stray dogs in Mumbai so as to create a database and thereby adopt birth control strategies for the animals.

Civic body officials said that over the past many years there has been an increase in dog population in Mumbai, and hence an increase in incidents of man-animal conflicts. The last survey was carried out in 2013.

A fresh tender has already been floated to appoint a contractor for conducting the new survey. The responsibility of the contractors will include tracking stray dogs across all the 24 municipal wards in Mumbai and preparing a detailed report that will have all the biological records of the dogs, including their age, sex, and reproductive history, officials said.

The second train of the Mumbai Metro’s underground line, Aqua Line 3, has left the manufacturing unit at Sri City Andhra Pradesh and is on its way to Mumbai covering 1,400 km via road. The underground line is also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line.

According to a Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official, the rake with eight coaches will reach the facility centre at Aarey within the next 10 days. It will be assembled there over the next 15-20 days and added to the fleet for trial runs, the official added.

The MMRC already received a prototype rake in August 2022 and is conducting a trial run on one track, currently between Sariput Nagar, Aarey and Marol Naka stations. Now, with the second rake, trail runs can be conducted on both tracks of the twin tunnel.

