Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Mumbai News Highlights: Ajit Pawar holds Oppn meet outside Assembly as MLAs protest against Jayant Patil’s suspension

Mumbai News Updates Today: Opposition is protesting against the suspension of Jayant Patil from the state assembly for the rest of the winter session

Ajit Pawar led a meeting of MLAs outside the Vidhan Sabha on Friday

Mumbai News Updates, December 22, 2022: Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar led a meeting of MLAs outside the Vidhan Sabha Friday as the legislators continued their protest against the suspension of NCP leader Jayant Patil. He was suspended after he asked Speaker Rahul Narvekar “to not behave like a shameless person”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil presented a resolution recommending Patil’s suspension. Narvekar put the resolution to vote and it was accepted by the majority.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked states to ramp up surveillance in view of a Covid-19 surge in China, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, during a meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, directed officials to set up a task force to study the evolving situation. Officials said Shinde directed Chief Secretary, Manukumar Srivastava, to inform all district collectors to ensure that the five-point programme – test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour – is followed. He also directed all guardian ministers to ensure that health facilities are ready in their respective districts.

Explained |What is BF.7, the Omicron sub-variant driving the new surge in China?

Meanwhile, after the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the Bombay High Court that safeguards have been put up and regulations followed, the Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed a public interest litigation challenging the construction of overground Metro 2B corridor (DN Nagar to Mankhurd), passing through SV Road, in the vicinity of Juhu airport in Mumbai. The court took on record a DGCA affidavit, which stated that Airport Authority of India had itself reduced the distance of Take-Off Runway Available to 645 m, after removing 487 m of the total 1,132-m runway.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:16:58 am
