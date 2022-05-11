Mumbai News Live: Jacqueline Fernandez moves court for permission to travel abroad; notice likely to Bandra building over ‘non-functional’ firefighting equipment

Mumbai News Live: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is likely to issue a notice to Jivesh Terraces in Bandra west for “non-functional” firefighting systems at the building. The decision came after a fire broke out at the 14th floor of the 21-storey building and the firemen discovered that the firefighting equipment was non-functional. While no resident was injured, one fireman received minor injuries due to suffocation.

In other news, the NCP alleged that Dalits are “not safe” in the BJP-ruled states and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally give an assurance of protecting members of the community in the country. Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase made the comments in view of the arrest of a former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar who allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and made to pay Rs 5,000 as fine.