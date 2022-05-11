Mumbai News Live: Jacqueline Fernandez moves court for permission to travel abroad; notice likely to Bandra building over ‘non-functional’ firefighting equipment

Mumbai News Live: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for hearing.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is likely to issue a notice to Jivesh Terraces in Bandra west for “non-functional” firefighting systems at the building. The decision came after a fire broke out at the 14th floor of the 21-storey building and the firemen discovered that the firefighting equipment was non-functional. While no resident was injured, one fireman received minor injuries due to suffocation.
In other news, the NCP alleged that Dalits are “not safe” in the BJP-ruled states and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally give an assurance of protecting members of the community in the country. Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase made the comments in view of the arrest of a former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar who allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and made to pay Rs 5,000 as fine.
Seeking to dislodge former ally Shiv Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP is stepping up its outreach to North Indians based in the city. Starting from Goregaon on May 15, the party will be holding corner meetings and public rallies in pockets across Mumbai where north Indians are based.
This is the first BMC election being fought by the BJP after the Sena parted ways as an ally. The partnership so far restrained the BJP from reaching out to what would have been its natural vote bank in the city, given that Marathi Manoos or son-of-the-soil agenda is intrinsic to the Sena’s politics. Read more
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said an investigation will be conducted to ascertain who clocked pictures of MP Navneet Rana while she was undergoing an MRI scan at Lilavati Hospital. "Clicking pictures isn't a part of rules. Clicking pictures, getting them viral and politicising isn't good," he said.
"We will speak to Lilavati Hospital and assert whether the pictures got viral from Rana's end or from Hospital's end. Later, we will take a call over the action," Tope told ANI.
In her plea, Fernandez submitted that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and belongs to the Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the film industry. Read more
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited to grant compensation/claims of nearly 3.57 lakh farmers from Osmanabad district for post-harvest loss to soyabean crop due to heavy rainfall in the Kharif season of 2020.
The pleas also sought that in case the insurance company refuses to pay the claims of the farmers, the state government be directed to pay the same. Read more
A sessions court recently granted bail to two men in Mumbai, booked for allegedly attacking two persons working as animal rights volunteers after suspected seizure of beef.
The Chunabhatti police had claimed that a mob of 18 to 20 people had assembled and attacked the two volunteers in January after a pick-up tempo was stopped and checked on the suspicion of carrying beef.
The court said that while the FIR mentions that a mob had attacked the complainants, no specific role was attributed to accused Nawab Qureshi and Sameer Qureshi. Read more
The Mumbai Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, ahead of his upcoming Ayodhya visit.
“The organisation is not against Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. On the contrary, we will welcome him as Uttar Pradesh is our home. But we want him to express regret for the incidents where North Indians were attacked by MNS workers in the past,” said Mumbai Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena chief Pandit Sunil Shukla. He will lead a delegation that will meet Thackeray on Friday and present a letter. Read more
“Since the firefighting system was non-functional, we will issue a notice to the building under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act. If the firefighting system would have been working, the flames could have been doused much earlier,” said an official from the fire brigade. Read more
Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, underperforming desilting contractors have come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) radar, prompting the civic body to issue notices for delay in carrying out desilting in the island city.
As per the conditions issued by the BMC, the contractors must complete 50 per cent of the desilting of nullahs ahead of the monsoon. Officially, the monsoon season in Mumbai begins in June. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had in April instructed contractors to double the manpower and machinery and complete the 50 per cent desilting work by May 15. Read more