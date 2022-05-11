scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Jacqueline Fernandez moves court for permission to travel abroad; notice likely to Bandra building over ‘non-functional’ firefighting equipment

Mumbai News Live: The actor submitted that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and holds a good name in the film industry.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 11, 2022 4:31:00 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez (File)

Mumbai News Live: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is likely to issue a notice to Jivesh Terraces in Bandra west for “non-functional” firefighting systems at the building. The decision came after a fire broke out at the 14th floor of the 21-storey building and the firemen discovered that the firefighting equipment was non-functional. While no resident was injured, one fireman received minor injuries due to suffocation.

In other news, the NCP alleged that Dalits are “not safe” in the BJP-ruled states and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally give an assurance of protecting members of the community in the country. Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase made the comments in view of the arrest of a former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar who allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and made to pay Rs 5,000 as fine.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: The Bollywood actor is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar; Follow this space for Latest Updates

16:31 (IST)11 May 2022
BMC polls on mind, Modi and Yogi at hand, BJP reaches out to North Indians in Mumbai

Seeking to dislodge former ally Shiv Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP is stepping up its outreach to North Indians based in the city. Starting from Goregaon on May 15, the party will be holding corner meetings and public rallies in pockets across Mumbai where north Indians are based.

This is the first BMC election being fought by the BJP after the Sena parted ways as an ally. The partnership so far restrained the BJP from reaching out to what would have been its natural vote bank in the city, given that Marathi Manoos or son-of-the-soil agenda is intrinsic to the Sena’s politics. Read more

15:51 (IST)11 May 2022
Will investigate to ascertain who clocked Naveen Rana at Lilavati Hospital: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said an investigation will be conducted to ascertain who clocked pictures of MP Navneet Rana while she was undergoing an MRI scan at Lilavati Hospital. "Clicking pictures isn't a part of rules. Clicking pictures, getting them viral and politicising isn't good," he said.

"We will speak to Lilavati Hospital and assert whether the pictures got viral from Rana's end or from Hospital's end. Later, we will take a call over the action," Tope told ANI.

15:45 (IST)11 May 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez, being probed by ED, moves court for permission to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for hearing.

In her plea, Fernandez submitted that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and belongs to the Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the film industry. Read more

15:44 (IST)11 May 2022
Compensate farmers for crop lost to rain, Bombay HC tells insurance firm

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited to grant compensation/claims of nearly 3.57 lakh farmers from Osmanabad district for post-harvest loss to soyabean crop due to heavy rainfall in the Kharif season of 2020.

The pleas also sought that in case the insurance company refuses to pay the claims of the farmers, the state government be directed to pay the same. Read more

15:43 (IST)11 May 2022
Mumbai animal rights volunteers’ attack case: 2 men get bail

A sessions court recently granted bail to two men in Mumbai, booked for allegedly attacking two persons working as animal rights volunteers after suspected seizure of beef.

The Chunabhatti police had claimed that a mob of 18 to 20 people had assembled and attacked the two volunteers in January after a pick-up tempo was stopped and checked on the suspicion of carrying beef.

The court said that while the FIR mentions that a mob had attacked the complainants, no specific role was attributed to accused Nawab Qureshi and Sameer Qureshi. Read more

15:43 (IST)11 May 2022
Mumbai outfit wants Raj Thackeray to apologise to North Indians for past attacks

The Mumbai Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, ahead of his upcoming Ayodhya visit.

“The organisation is not against Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. On the contrary, we will welcome him as Uttar Pradesh is our home. But we want him to express regret for the incidents where North Indians were attacked by MNS workers in the past,” said Mumbai Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena chief Pandit Sunil Shukla. He will lead a delegation that will meet Thackeray on Friday and present a letter. Read more

15:42 (IST)11 May 2022
Fire brigade likely to issue notice to Bandra building over ‘non-functional’ firefighting equipment

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is likely to issue a notice to Jivesh Terraces in Bandra west for “non-functional” firefighting systems at the building. The decision came after a fire broke out at the 14th floor of the 21-storey building and the firemen discovered that the firefighting equipment was non-functional. While no resident was injured, one fireman received minor injuries due to suffocation.

“Since the firefighting system was non-functional, we will issue a notice to the building under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act. If the firefighting system would have been working, the flames could have been doused much earlier,” said an official from the fire brigade. Read more

15:42 (IST)11 May 2022
As May 15 deadline nears, BMC cracks down on contractors delaying desilting work

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, underperforming desilting contractors have come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) radar, prompting the civic body to issue notices for delay in carrying out desilting in the island city.

As per the conditions issued by the BMC, the contractors must complete 50 per cent of the desilting of nullahs ahead of the monsoon. Officially, the monsoon season in Mumbai begins in June. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had in April instructed contractors to double the manpower and machinery and complete the 50 per cent desilting work by May 15. Read more

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and lyricist Javed Akhtar were among those who paid tributes to santoor legend Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who passed away at his Pali Hill residence on Tuesday. The prayer meet was held in Juhu and the legendary musician will be accorded a state funeral at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Bombay High Court has referred to its full bench the issue of whether transit bail can be granted by a court to accused in cases registered outside its jurisdiction. The bench of Justices S S Shinde and S V Kotwal, in its order on May 5, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, while referring to the matter said it involved the liberty of citizens, and the court would have to address difficulties faced by a probe agency and also ensure the provision (of granting transit bail) is not misused.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.