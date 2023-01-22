Mumbai Metro lines 2A, 7 together record ridership of over one lakh on Day 2

The newly commissioned Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, passing through densely populated areas between Dahisar and Andheri on the east and west sides of the city recorded over one lakh ridership on the second day after starting commercial operations.

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an undertaking of the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), the new lines recorded a ridership of 1.10 lakh till 8 pm on the second day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the new lines on January 19, Thursday. While line 2A runs from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, Line 7 runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. Ticket charges have been fixed at Rs 10 for every 3 km.

The elevated new Metro lines passing from Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), both important roads in Mumbai, are expected to turn into an important mode of public transportation. The lines are expected to cut down vehicular traffic by 25 per cent, besides reducing the crowd in Mumbai suburban local train services.