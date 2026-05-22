Mumbai Metro 3 to finally get mobile network after months-long deadlock

The move comes after the MMRC in March reissued tenders to provide mobile connectivity infrastructure on the corridor. (File Photo)

After months of commuter complaints over lack of mobile connectivity on Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has finally awarded rights to install telecom infrastructure on the underground corridor to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea jointly, ending a prolonged deadlock between telecom service providers and the metro authority.

The three telecom companies will jointly invest in the underground telecom infrastructure, also known as in-building solutions, that will provide mobile network coverage inside stations and tunnels along the underground metro route. Officials said the agreement will remain in place for 25 years and provisions are also being made to eventually accommodate BSNL on the network.