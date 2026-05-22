Mumbai Metro 3 to finally get mobile network after months-long deadlock

After months of commuter complaints over lack of mobile connectivity on Mumbai Metro Line 3, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has finally awarded rights to install telecom infrastructure on the underground corridor to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea jointly, ending a prolonged deadlock between telecom service providers and the metro authority.
The three telecom companies will jointly invest in the underground telecom infrastructure, also known as in-building solutions, that will provide mobile network coverage inside stations and tunnels along the underground metro route. Officials said the agreement will remain in place for 25 years and provisions are also being made to eventually accommodate BSNL on the network.
The move comes after the MMRC in March reissued tenders to provide mobile connectivity infrastructure on the corridor. At the time, Reliance Jio had offered to install the telecom infrastructure at no cost to the metro authority — a proposal later backed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
The connectivity issue had stemmed from a dispute over charges demanded by the company initially contracted to provide telecom infrastructure on the line. Telecom service providers had objected to the fee structure, arguing that the charges were too high. The revenue generated from the arrangement was expected to contribute to MMRC’s non-fare earnings and help subsidise metro fares.
However, as telecom companies refused to pay the demanded charges, mobile connectivity across the underground stretch remained severely limited.
The situation worsened after MMRC terminated its contract with ACES India in March, following which mobile networks across parts of the corridor went completely dark.
Fearing a repeat of the dispute, telecom service providers later sought direct right-of-way permissions from the MMRC to install and operate their own telecom infrastructure inside the metro network.
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Officials said the MMRC ultimately prioritised commuter convenience over non-fare revenue considerations.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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