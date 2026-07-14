‘Rs 7 lakh won’t bring justice’: Mumbai Mayor rejects BMC clean chit in Chembur tree death

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave a clean chit to its garden and road departments over excavation work around a large Peepal tree that collapsed and killed an 11-year-old schoolboy in Chembur, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called the civic body’s internal inquiry “unacceptable” and said the BMC itself must be held responsible.

“A penalty of Rs 7 lakh will not bring justice to the deceased boy. Therefore, I do not accept this report and its findings,” Tawde said. Speaking to reporters, the Mayor added, “I do not agree with the findings of the BMC in the demise of a schoolboy in Chembur.”

“In the Chembur tree collapse, the responsibility lay with the site engineer and the garden department. They should have worked collectively,” she said.

“Even during my visit, I had pointed out that the trees are weakening and the responsibility lies with the site engineer and the garden cell,” Tawde added.

What did the internal inquiry find?

Earlier on Monday, a committee probing the June 30 tree collapse recommended fines of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on the roadwork contractor and supervising consultant, respectively, while prima facie finding no fault with the BMC’s garden and roads departments.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to implement the panel’s recommendations, including preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for urban tree safety and appointing tree experts to supervise pruning work, according to a civic release issued on Monday night.

Citing negligence during excavation around the tree’s roots, the BMC held the contractor partially responsible and imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

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While the report said the contractor had failed to take adequate precautions, it also held that he could not be held solely responsible.

“The contractor failed to take adequate measures. Considering several factors alongside the fact that nearly 1,158 trees and branches fell across Mumbai during the same period, the contractor cannot be held solely responsible. Nevertheless, since the contractor had been specifically warned that they would be held responsible, the committee holds that inadequate precautions may have been a contributing factor,” the report said.

The committee also imposed a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the external consultant for inadequate supervision.

The report, however, absolved the BMC’s road and garden departments, saying the garden department had issued precautionary advisories before the excavation and the road department had diverted the storm water drain away from the tree roots.