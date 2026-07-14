‘Rs 7 lakh won’t bring justice’: Mumbai Mayor rejects BMC clean chit in Chembur tree death

A day after the BMC absolved its own officials in the Chembur tree collapse that killed an 11-year-old, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the BMC's clean chit to its own departments, saying the civic body's inquiry failed to fix accountability for the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
3 min readMumbaiJul 14, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Ritu Tawde-BMC-ChemburSpeaking to reporters, the Mayor added, "I do not agree with the findings of the BMC in the demise of a schoolboy in Chembur." (File Photos)
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A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave a clean chit to its garden and road departments over excavation work around a large Peepal tree that collapsed and killed an 11-year-old schoolboy in Chembur, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde called the civic body’s internal inquiry “unacceptable” and said the BMC itself must be held responsible.

“A penalty of Rs 7 lakh will not bring justice to the deceased boy. Therefore, I do not accept this report and its findings,” Tawde said. Speaking to reporters, the Mayor added, “I do not agree with the findings of the BMC in the demise of a schoolboy in Chembur.”

“In the Chembur tree collapse, the responsibility lay with the site engineer and the garden department. They should have worked collectively,” she said.

“Even during my visit, I had pointed out that the trees are weakening and the responsibility lies with the site engineer and the garden cell,” Tawde added.

What did the internal inquiry find?

Earlier on Monday, a committee probing the June 30 tree collapse recommended fines of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on the roadwork contractor and supervising consultant, respectively, while prima facie finding no fault with the BMC’s garden and roads departments.

Also Read | After 11-year-old’s death in Mumbai, BMC plans major tree protection reforms

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to implement the panel’s recommendations, including preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for urban tree safety and appointing tree experts to supervise pruning work, according to a civic release issued on Monday night.

Citing negligence during excavation around the tree’s roots, the BMC held the contractor partially responsible and imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

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While the report said the contractor had failed to take adequate precautions, it also held that he could not be held solely responsible.

“The contractor failed to take adequate measures. Considering several factors alongside the fact that nearly 1,158 trees and branches fell across Mumbai during the same period, the contractor cannot be held solely responsible. Nevertheless, since the contractor had been specifically warned that they would be held responsible, the committee holds that inadequate precautions may have been a contributing factor,” the report said.

The committee also imposed a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the external consultant for inadequate supervision.

The report, however, absolved the BMC’s road and garden departments, saying the garden department had issued precautionary advisories before the excavation and the road department had diverted the storm water drain away from the tree roots.

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Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

 

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