Mayor talks tough, but who really identifies and deports illegal infiltrators in Mumbai?

A look at how Mumbai Police trace illegal Bangladeshi nationals and why the Mayor has no direct role in deportations.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
4 min readMumbaiFeb 12, 2026 04:18 PM IST
Police officials said the Mayor’s comments reflect a political position on illegal encroachments and public order.Police officials said the Mayor’s comments reflect a political position on illegal encroachments and public order. (Photo: FB@ritu.tawde184)
Make us preferred source on Google

After Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said the city would focus on removing illegal Bangladeshi hawkers and infiltrators, there has been public discussion about how such people are identified and whether the Mayor plays any role in deportations.

Police officials say clearly that deporting illegal foreign nationals is entirely the job of the police and central agencies. The Mayor and the municipal corporation do not have the power to identify nationality or deport anyone.

Who handles deportation

The work of identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi nationals is carried out by the Mumbai Police, along with the State Special Branch, the Union Home Ministry, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Mayor or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can act only against illegal hawking or encroachments under civic laws. They cannot check passports, verify citizenship, or send anyone out of the country.

How many have been deported

Mumbai Police data shows that 1,061 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were deported in 2025 in 401 cases. This is the highest number in a single year.

In comparison, 304 people were arrested in 2024 and 371 in 2023 on charges of being illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Of these, 160 were deported in 2024 and 60 in 2023.

Police say the numbers increased after the Central Government asked all states to speed up the process of deportation.

Story continues below this ad

How police identify illegal Bangladeshi nationals

Police usually detain suspects during routine checks or based on specific information. Many of these checks happen in areas with large informal settlements.

In many cases, suspects do not have valid documents. Police say physical papers are often destroyed, and only digital copies remain on mobile phones.

To confirm identity, police examine mobile phones and look for clues such as Use of the IMO app, which is commonly used in Bangladesh. Frequent calls to numbers from Bangladesh with the +880 country code and Contact lists and messages showing family links in Bangladesh

Police also check social media accounts for personal details. In some cases, officers make video calls to family members or village representatives in Bangladesh using the suspect’s phone. Identity is confirmed only after multiple checks.

Story continues below this ad

What happens after identity is confirmed

Once police confirm that a person entered India illegally or overstayed their visa, they begin the deportation process. Police officials say they do not register criminal cases in every instance because court cases take time and delay deportation. If the person has not committed any other crime, police directly complete the legal paperwork and arrange deportation. If the person is involved in another offence, a criminal case is registered separately.

Also Read | As BJP takes charge of BMC, political and administrative management remains a daunting task

How deportation is carried out

After legal formalities are completed, detainees are taken to the Indo-Bangladesh border and handed over to the BSF. Most deportations are done by train, though special flights were used during large operations last year.

In one operation in August last year, 112 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Mumbai and nearby areas were deported together after being transported to the Assam-Bangladesh border.

What the Mayor’s statement means

“Today, one of the biggest concerns for the tax payers is the need for walkable footpaths. A key factor behind the lack of sufficient space on footpaths is encroachments by the illegal hawkers from Bangladesh. Alongside development works, we will work hard towards removal of these Bangladeshi hawkers. My first meeting with the municipal commissioner will be pertaining to this issue of Bangladeshi hawkers who illegally occupy space of footpaths,” Tawde said while addressing the media.

Story continues below this ad

Police officials said the Mayor’s comments reflect a political position on illegal encroachments and public order. However, the Mayor does not direct or influence police action on deportations.

The identification and removal of illegal Bangladeshi nationals follows a fixed legal process and continues based on police inputs and central government instructions, regardless of political statements.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
air passenger safety
What does it mean when someone receives a 'SSSS' on their boarding pass?
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
ASUS Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and new Vivobook lineup go on sale in India
ASUS says the new devices embody its “design you can feel” philosophy. Additionally, the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 devices come with ultra-thin designs and ASUS’s Ceraluminum chassis. (Image: ASUS)
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
What does it mean when someone receives a 'SSSS' on their boarding pass?
air passenger safety
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement