Three merchant vessels break free in rough seas off Mumbai; one runs aground near Manori

Three foreign flagged merchant vessels broke free from their anchorage off the Mumbai coast amid rough seas and strong winds on Sunday, with one running aground near Manori Island and two others drifting close to the coastline, prompting a response from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
According to the Coast Guard, the Directorate General of Shipping alerted it after the vessels MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia began dragging their anchors in adverse weather.
The Nicaragua flagged tanker MT Al Jafzia ran aground near Manori Island after its anchor chain snapped in strong winds and rough seas, officials said.
The other two vessels, MT Asphalt Star and MT Stellar Ruby, drifted to around 11 nautical miles off Manori Island.
The Coast Guard immediately diverted offshore patrol vessel ICG Samrat and pollution control vessel ICG Samudra Prahari to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The Directorate General of Shipping also deployed its Advanced Technology Vessel to monitor the incident. Police at Gorai remained in touch with the Coast Guard while keeping watch on the vessels.
Sources said the three ships had earlier come under the scanner in February after they were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard over their alleged involvement in illegal ship to ship fuel transfers. The matter is under investigation.