Three merchant vessels break free in rough seas off Mumbai; one runs aground near Manori

The Coast Guard immediately diverted offshore patrol vessel ICG Samrat and pollution control vessel ICG Samudra Prahari to assess the situation and provide assistance. (Image generated using AI)

Three foreign flagged merchant vessels broke free from their anchorage off the Mumbai coast amid rough seas and strong winds on Sunday, with one running aground near Manori Island and two others drifting close to the coastline, prompting a response from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to the Coast Guard, the Directorate General of Shipping alerted it after the vessels MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia began dragging their anchors in adverse weather.

The Nicaragua flagged tanker MT Al Jafzia ran aground near Manori Island after its anchor chain snapped in strong winds and rough seas, officials said.