A quarrel between two passengers aboard a Mumbai local train ended with a 52-year-old carpenter being stabbed in the chest by a knife allegedly hurled at another commuter. The incident, which took place at Andheri station on November 15, is the latest in a series of violent confrontations on the city’s suburban railway network, where disputes over seats, boarding and alighting have turned fatal in recent months.

The victim, Suresh Sharma, was travelling from Borivali to Churchgate after meeting a client when the incident occurred around 12.12 pm. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused, identified as Shivaji Gaikwad, had an argument with another passenger inside the compartment. When the train halted at Andheri, Gaikwad got off while the other passenger remained inside.

As the train began moving, Gaikwad allegedly threw a knife towards the passenger with whom he had argued. Instead, it struck Sharma on the right side of his chest, leaving him bleeding inside the compartment.

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Recounting the incident, Sharma said he collapsed after being struck. “The weapon struck me and pierced the right side of my chest. I collapsed and was covered in blood. Someone pulled the chain and the train stopped. The police and some passengers rushed me to Bhabha Hospital,” he said.

Sharma credited fellow passengers for ensuring that he received timely medical attention.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks on suburban trains this year. In January, 32-year-old college lecturer Alok Kumar Singh was stabbed to death following an argument over alighting at Malad station. In June, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death inside a moving train after a dispute over keeping a compartment door open during heavy rain.

In August, 63-year-old commuter Cajetan Pires, who had a disability, died after allegedly being pushed off a moving train following an argument over a seat in a compartment reserved for persons with disabilities.

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In the latest case, the Andheri GRP arrested Gaikwad on November 15 after examining CCTV footage from the station.

“We trached him through the CCTV footage. We are now checking whether he has any past criminal record,” a police officer said.

According to police, Gaikwad has admitted that Sharma was not his intended target. Investigators are questioning him to establish what led to the altercation with the other passenger.

Gaikwad has been booked under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.