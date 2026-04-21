Six arrested for kidnap, robbery in Antop Hill, Rs 29.69 lakh recovered

Mumbai Police have arrested six of the eight accused in the kidnapping and robbery of a garment firm employee in Antop Hill, uncovering an alleged conspiracy involving current and former staff of the company.
The arrested have been identified as Rahul Eknath Gaikwad (30), Irfan Ali Ahmed Ali Khan (33), Vivek Vilas Kakade (32), Santosh Vasant Malekar (44), Swapnil Chandrakant Patil (34), and Mohammad Rizwan Ansar (41), with two others absconding. According to police, ₹29.69 lakh has been recovered so far.
The complainant, Shravan Rawal, who works with a garment firm in Andheri, was responsible for handling cash deliveries. After delivering ₹50 lakh to a client in Antop Hill on April 14, Rawal was carrying the remaining ₹32.50 lakh when, around 9 pm, a car pulled up and three men allegedly forced him inside, police said.
The accused threatened Rawal, robbed him of the cash, and later abandoned him in Ghatkopar. He initially approached the local police there but was directed to Antop Hill police station, where the case was registered on April 15 after he informed his employer.
During the investigation, police used technical analysis and examined former employees who had left the firm in the past year. Suspicion fell on Gaikwad, a former employee, and Khan, a current staffer, who allegedly conspired with others to execute the crime. According to police, Gaikwad is believed to have planned the robbery with his associate Kakade.
Acting on leads, police first detained one accused from Nehrunagar in Kurla, which led to further arrests three from Goa and two from Nalasopara.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha said, “Rizwan Ansari, Santosh Malekar, and another absconding accused were present in the car during the kidnapping, while the others played key roles in planning and executing the crime. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.”
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More