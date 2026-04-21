Six arrested for kidnap, robbery in Antop Hill, Rs 29.69 lakh recovered

The accused threatened Rawal, robbed him of the cash, and later abandoned him in Ghatkopar. (File)

Mumbai Police have arrested six of the eight accused in the kidnapping and robbery of a garment firm employee in Antop Hill, uncovering an alleged conspiracy involving current and former staff of the company.

The arrested have been identified as Rahul Eknath Gaikwad (30), Irfan Ali Ahmed Ali Khan (33), Vivek Vilas Kakade (32), Santosh Vasant Malekar (44), Swapnil Chandrakant Patil (34), and Mohammad Rizwan Ansar (41), with two others absconding. According to police, ₹29.69 lakh has been recovered so far.

The complainant, Shravan Rawal, who works with a garment firm in Andheri, was responsible for handling cash deliveries. After delivering ₹50 lakh to a client in Antop Hill on April 14, Rawal was carrying the remaining ₹32.50 lakh when, around 9 pm, a car pulled up and three men allegedly forced him inside, police said.