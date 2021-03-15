Mumbai: Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in second case

MUMBAI POLICE on Monday arrested gangster Ravi Pujari in the second case pending against him in the city. Pujari was brought to Mumbai last month and arrested in a case of firing on a restaurant owner in 2016. After his custody ended in the case, Pujari was arrested in the second case on Monday.

Police sought his custody in a case where a property consultant from Kandivali had filed a complaint upon receiving threat calls from Pujari for taking up a redevelopment project in Dindoshi. Police sought his custody for 20 days. His lawyer opposed the plea, stating that custodial interrogation for such a long duration was not required. The court remanded him to custody till Saturday.

Pujari has 49 cases pending against him in the city. He was detained in Senegal in January 2019, where he was staying under a false identity. He was brought to the country in February 2020 and lodged in a Karnataka jail before being brought to Mumbai.