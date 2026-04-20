After Nesco tragedy, Mumbai Police put EDM gigs under scrutiny

The action comes after the incident at the Nesco exhibition centre on April 12 where an alleged drug overdose led to the death of two management students at a high-profile Nesco concert. (File)

After two people died due to suspected drug use at a concert in Goregaon, the Mumbai Police have tightened checks at music events, especially those playing Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

Senior officers said that the concerts in which EDM is played will now face stricter scrutiny before getting permission.

“We have found such concerts see higher probability of people using drugs to ‘elevate their experience’,” a senior police officer said.

The action comes after the incident at the Nesco exhibition centre on April 12 where an alleged drug overdose led to the death of two management students at a high-profile Nesco concert.