After Nesco tragedy, Mumbai Police put EDM gigs under scrutiny

After two people died due to suspected drug use at a concert in Goregaon, the Mumbai Police have tightened checks at music events, especially those playing Electronic Dance Music (EDM).
Senior officers said that the concerts in which EDM is played will now face stricter scrutiny before getting permission.
“We have found such concerts see higher probability of people using drugs to ‘elevate their experience’,” a senior police officer said.
The action comes after the incident at the Nesco exhibition centre on April 12 where an alleged drug overdose led to the death of two management students at a high-profile Nesco concert.
The police has since the event been more circumspect at granting permissions to EDM concerts.
On Saturday a similar concert organised by Circoloco a famous international party brand that started in Ibiza and plays Underground techno and house music that are EDM genres was denied permsision. Another event, by DJ Calvin Harris, was, however, given approval.
“As against EDM events, if it is a Mohammad Rafi night or the Calvin Harris concert, the permission will be given more easily,” the officer said.
The Mumbai Police are also planning to increase its presence at such concerts.
Officers in plain clothes will be deployed inside venues.
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“We have asked officers to keep an eye out at these concerts especially in cases of drug use, theft or molestation,” a senior officer said.
Checks outside venues will also be increased to stop drugs from being brought in. However, police admitted limits.
“People can also come to the concert after consuming drugs… in some countries there are random drug tests, but here it may be seen as against rights,” the officer said.
The city police announced that three types of special squads – anti-drug, anti-harassment and anti-theft – will be formed to monitor venues hosting live shows and music concerts. The anti-drug squad will be to prevent use of narcotics at these venues, anti-harassment squads that will include a woman constable will be to keep an eye out if any sexual harassment case comes to the fore while the anti-theft squad will be to keep an eye on history sheeters that frequent such shows to take advantage of crowded spaces.
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Sources said the Police Commissioner has asked event organisers and venue owners to take responsibility for safety.
In the Nesco case, drugs were allegedly brought in after a security guard was bribed. Ten people, including the guard, have been arrested so far.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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