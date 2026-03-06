What’s Driving Mumbai’s Early-March Heat Spike

A heatwave warning for the city is typically issued when the maximum temperature exceeds 37°C for two consecutive days. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai recorded the warmest days of the year on March 4 and 5, with maximum temperatures crossing the 38°C mark for two consecutive days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue the season’s first heatwave alert earlier this week.

According to the IMD, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in Mumbai until the morning of March 7. A heatwave warning for the city is typically issued when the maximum temperature exceeds 37°C for two consecutive days.

On March 4, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C, making it the hottest day of the year so far. The following day, the mercury climbed further to 38.9°C. On both days, temperatures were significantly above normal — by 5.7°C and 5.9°C, respectively.