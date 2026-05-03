Deputy Superintendent of Police arrested for molesting 9-yr-old girl

According to the police, the incident had occurred a day before his arrest, when the victim had gone to play at the garden and the 56-year-old accused arrived there and allegedly began behaving in an indecent manner in front of the girl. (Representational Image/File)

The Mumbai police on April 24 arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl and engaging in indecent behaviour with her at a garden in Central Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident had occurred a day before his arrest, when the victim had gone to play at the garden and the 56-year-old accused arrived there and allegedly began behaving in an indecent manner in front of the girl. The police said the accused allegedly also molested the child. The girl, terrified by the alleged sexual advances, informed her mother about the matter after returning home.