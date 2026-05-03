Deputy Superintendent of Police arrested for molesting 9-yr-old girl

The Mumbai police on April 24 arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl and engaging in indecent behaviour with her at a garden in Central Mumbai.
According to the police, the incident had occurred a day before his arrest, when the victim had gone to play at the garden and the 56-year-old accused arrived there and allegedly began behaving in an indecent manner in front of the girl. The police said the accused allegedly also molested the child. The girl, terrified by the alleged sexual advances, informed her mother about the matter after returning home.
Her mother immediately approached the police, and after receiving the complaint, a police team was dispatched to find the accused and conduct an investigation.
On reaching the spot, the police collected the information and identified the accused and arrested him within a few hours.
After tracing the accused, it was revealed that the person was posted as Dy SP in Maharashtra police’s communication and IT department at the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Mumbai and was residing alone in the Worli police camp.
“The accused was immediately placed under arrest and is currently in judicial custody,” an official said.
The Worli police have registered a case against the officer under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are conducting further investigation in the matter.