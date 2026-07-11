Two college students drown in quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar

Police are also probing whether alcohol consumption may have played a role, though officials said this has not been confirmed.

Written by: Naresh S
2 min readMumbaiJul 11, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Mumbai quarryPolice said the two were part of a group of four college students who had gone to the quarry to swim. (Representational Image)
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Two 19-year-old college students drowned while swimming in an abandoned quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar East on Saturday, prompting residents to raise concerns over repeated fatalities at the site despite warning signs and restricted access.

The deceased were identified as Piyush Gupta (19), a resident of Kandivali, and Om Ankush Singh (19), from Andheri. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 10.26 am at Shaikh Khadan in Ketki Pada of Dahisar.

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Fire brigade personnel rescued both youths from the water-filled quarry, where they had submerged at an estimated depth of 10 to 15 feet, and rushed them to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police said the two were part of a group of four college students who had gone to the quarry to swim. The two other youths survived. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the drowning.

Police are also probing whether alcohol consumption may have played a role, though officials said this has not been confirmed.

The incident has renewed attention on the abandoned quarries in the area, which have witnessed multiple drowning deaths over the years.

Prakash Poojari, a resident and a Shiv Sena party member familiar with the area, said warning boards and a check post exist, but people continue to enter through alternative routes.

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“There is a check post and warning boards, but the area is vast. If one route is blocked, youngsters find another way in through the hills. They don’t know where the deep pits are because these are old abandoned quarries,” he said.

Poojari said the quarry pits were left behind after mining activities ended decades ago and argued that stronger preventive measures were needed.

“Every year, youngsters lose their lives here. These deep pits should be filled with soil. If the pits are removed, such deaths can be prevented,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naresh S
Naresh S

Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage. Core Coverage Areas: Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters. Transport (Primary Beat): His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories. Aviation (Secondary Beat): Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More

 

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