Two college students drown in quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar

Police said the two were part of a group of four college students who had gone to the quarry to swim. (Representational Image)

Two 19-year-old college students drowned while swimming in an abandoned quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar East on Saturday, prompting residents to raise concerns over repeated fatalities at the site despite warning signs and restricted access.

The deceased were identified as Piyush Gupta (19), a resident of Kandivali, and Om Ankush Singh (19), from Andheri. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 10.26 am at Shaikh Khadan in Ketki Pada of Dahisar.

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Fire brigade personnel rescued both youths from the water-filled quarry, where they had submerged at an estimated depth of 10 to 15 feet, and rushed them to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.