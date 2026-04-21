Mumbaikars lost over Rs 1,000 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, barely one-tenth recovered

Data over the past three years shows a steady rise in both cases and enforcement. (File Photo)

Mumbai residents lost more than ₹1,000 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, while police were able to recover or freeze only about ₹110 crore, official data shows.

According to Mumbai Police data, 4,825 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2025, the highest in recent years. Of these, 1,542 cases were detected and 1,410 accused were arrested. The total amount involved was pegged at ₹1,031 crore, of which only ₹110 crore could be recovered or frozen after complaints were filed.

Data over the past three years shows a steady rise in both cases and enforcement. In 2022, police registered 4,717 cases, detected 393, and made 573 arrests. In 2023, cases dipped slightly to 4,169, but detections rose to 938 and arrests to 1,090. In 2024, cases climbed again to 5,087, with 1,253 detections and 1,294 arrests.