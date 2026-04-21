Mumbaikars lost over Rs 1,000 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, barely one-tenth recovered

Mumbai residents lost more than ₹1,000 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, while police were able to recover or freeze only about ₹110 crore, official data shows.
According to Mumbai Police data, 4,825 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2025, the highest in recent years. Of these, 1,542 cases were detected and 1,410 accused were arrested. The total amount involved was pegged at ₹1,031 crore, of which only ₹110 crore could be recovered or frozen after complaints were filed.
Data over the past three years shows a steady rise in both cases and enforcement. In 2022, police registered 4,717 cases, detected 393, and made 573 arrests. In 2023, cases dipped slightly to 4,169, but detections rose to 938 and arrests to 1,090. In 2024, cases climbed again to 5,087, with 1,253 detections and 1,294 arrests.
While these figures pertain to Mumbai alone, the city’s cyber police also analysed calls received on the 1930 cybercrime helpline across four commissionerates Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander.
The data shows that in 2025, fraud worth ₹1,086.48 crore was reported through helpline calls, of which ₹201.99 crore could be blocked in time when victims alerted authorities quickly. More than 90% of these frauds were reported from Mumbai.
The helpline itself has seen a sharp surge in usage. In 2025, it received 8.71 lakh calls, the highest in the past three years. The system allows victims to immediately report fraud, receive an acknowledgement number, and then file a formal complaint on the cyber portal, triggering efforts to block funds and initiate investigations.
Money gone in Mumbai cyber frauds in 2025.
Police officials said that while the helpline receives an average of around 1,500 calls daily, not all translate into FIRs. Many callers seek updates on frozen funds, make enquiries, or report smaller losses. “Even people who lose ₹500 or ₹1,000 call the helpline, but not all go on to register FIRs,” a cyber police officer said.
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Officials said cyber fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with even highly educated professionals falling prey, particularly to investment and task-based scams.
Senior officers cited recent cases to underline the scale of the problem. An IIT graduate with an MBA working in a senior banking role lost ₹66 lakh in an investment scam. In another case, a chartered accountant lost ₹3.5 crore. In yet another incident, a 50-year-old IT professional from Dadar quit his job after seeing high returns on a fake trading app and ended up transferring ₹1.73 crore into multiple accounts.
“When we tried to alert him, he disconnected the call, thinking we were trying to cheat him. It took nearly an hour to convince him that he had been defrauded,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Purshottam Karad.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More