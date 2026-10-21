Mumbai: 10-year-old booked for murder after CCTV shows she threw toddler into duct

A 10-year-old girl was booked for murder Tuesday after an 18-month-old baby was allegedly thrown into a duct inside a residential building in Mumbai, leading to her death.

According to police, the incident came to light after they examined CCTV footage from the building following the child’s death on October 14.

The deceased was playing with a cat in the lobby outside her flat on the sixth floor when she went missing. Her family members searched for her and eventually found her unconscious and injured in the building’s basement.

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She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initially, the police registered an accidental death report.