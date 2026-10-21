Mumbai: 10-year-old booked for murder after CCTV shows she threw toddler into duct

A 10-year-old girl was booked for murder Tuesday after an 18-month-old baby was allegedly thrown into a duct inside a residential building in Mumbai, leading to her death.
According to police, the incident came to light after they examined CCTV footage from the building following the child’s death on October 14.
The deceased was playing with a cat in the lobby outside her flat on the sixth floor when she went missing. Her family members searched for her and eventually found her unconscious and injured in the building’s basement.
She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initially, the police registered an accidental death report.
The family sought a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s death.
During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage which allegedly showed the 10-year-old girl allegedly picking up the toddler and throwing her into the duct on the right side of the lift before running towards her own house, the FIR said. The girl lives in the flat opposite the victim’s residence.
The protective wall near the staircase is approximately 3.5 feet high and toddler was too short to climb over it on her own. Her mother requested the police to investigate the circumstances leading to her daughter’s death.
Police said that after the probe and instructions of Child Welfare Committee, the FIR was registered against the 10-year-old girl under 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS. A chargesheet will be filed against her, said a police officer.