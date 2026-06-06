Monsoon advances into parts of Maharashtra

This year's monsoon onset over these regions is early by at least six days compared to normal.

Two days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the onset of monsoon in Kerala, southwest monsoon winds advanced into parts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to the weather bureau, conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon into other parts of Maharashtra alongside Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu over the next two-three days.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central and east central Arabian Sea and Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of west central & northeast Bay of Bengal, entire east central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, Mizoram and Manipur today,” the IMD said in a statement.