Moderate rain to return to Mumbai from weekend

Even as heavy downpour eludes the region, Mumbai has already surpassed its average monthly rainfall of 920 mm. (Express Photo by Aakash Patil)

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are slated to experience an uptick in rain activity with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the possibility of moderate rainfall across the region, from the weekend.

After recording drizzle of negligible proportions over the past one week, the city experienced light rain activity on Saturday morning. Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s weather stations showed that between Friday and Saturday morning, the eastern suburbs recorded the heaviest rain at an average 15.27 mm, followed by 7.31 mm rain in the western suburbs and 1.67 mm rainfall in the island city division. During the same period, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded over 3 mm rainfall.