Moderate rain to return to Mumbai from weekend

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are slated to experience an uptick in rain activity with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the possibility of moderate rainfall across the region, from the weekend.
After recording drizzle of negligible proportions over the past one week, the city experienced light rain activity on Saturday morning. Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s weather stations showed that between Friday and Saturday morning, the eastern suburbs recorded the heaviest rain at an average 15.27 mm, followed by 7.31 mm rain in the western suburbs and 1.67 mm rainfall in the island city division. During the same period, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded over 3 mm rainfall.
Throughout Saturday, the city experienced overcast skies with spells of light showers – in much contrast to the sunny days over the past few days which left the temperatures soaring above the normal levels.
In its forecast bulletin, the IMD has stated that rain intensity is likely to gather pace with the city recording moderate rainfall.
While the weather bureau has not issued any alerts for the region, the IMD on Saturday placed Thane, Raigad as well as Palghar districts under a yellow alert owing to possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets. No alerts have been issued from Sunday, despite the possibility of further increase in rain activity.
According to meteorologists, there is an upper air cycloniv circulation and a low pressure area system, which will usher in moisture and induce some rainfall.
Even as heavy downpour eludes the region, Mumbai has already surpassed its average monthly rainfall of 920 mm. So far, Mumbai’s suburbs have clocked in 1,159 until Saturday spurred by unabated rainfall that lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring districts between July 1 and July 8. Despite a delayed onset of southwest monsoon in Mumbai, the city has recorded a positive departure of 47 percent above the normal from the seasonal average rainfall.