Toy cars for Mumbai civic body, with sarcasm from Raj Thackeray

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’splan to acquire a new fleet of vehicles for the deputy mayors and various civic committee chairpersons, members from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) sent various models of toy Innova cars to the BMC headquarters on Monday as a mark of protest. The move comes after Ppposition leaders from political parties criticised the move.

At present, the leaders are using Scorpio vehicles acquired in January this year. The move for upgrading of the fleet is expected to cost BMC an additional monthly cost of Rs 20 lakh.

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Last month, the civic administration floated a proposal to acquire six new Innova vehicles for deputy mayor – Sanjay Ghadi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kishori Pednekar and chairpersons of several statutory committees like the civic law committee and education committees. The move follows the civic administration’s allotment of a high-end Innova car for Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde.